  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Votre nouveau chez vous a florentine 3 pieces avec balcon parking et lumiere naturelle jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Residential quarter Votre nouveau chez vous a florentine 3 pieces avec balcon parking et lumiere naturelle jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,06M
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26209
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Too much compromise? Finally, this is an apartment that ticks all the boxes. For sale in a recent residential building (8 years), with elevator, intercom, underground parking and cellar, a 3 rooms bright on the 3rd floor on 7, ready to move in immediately. Double exposure south and west Bright living room with balcony (5 m x 1.20 m) Open american kitchen + dining area Two comfortable rooms Modern bathroom with suspended toilet Reversible centralized air conditioning Private parking + cellar 6 m2 Disabled access Close cafes, bus lines and synagogue Gabriel Sheheba A rare property, in a sought after area of Tel Aviv, on the border of Neve Tzedek.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces neuf avec balcon
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,88M
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Bel appartement de 2 5 pieces avec vue mer dans un immeuble renove avec ascenseur et miklat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,01M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Votre nouveau chez vous a florentine 3 pieces avec balcon parking et lumiere naturelle jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,06M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a renover de 3 pieces superficie 72m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a renover de 3 pieces superficie 72m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
Apartment to renovate of 3 rooms area 72m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem 2nd floor, terrace, southeast exposure Living room, dining room, kitchen 2 bedrooms, 1 shower, 2 toilets Grills, armored door, elevator Need for renovations Price: 2.650.000sh (This price does not include our agency commissio…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Une villa de reve au prix d un appartement a tel aviv
Residential quarter Une villa de reve au prix d un appartement a tel aviv
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,22M
In exclusivity, RE/MAX Hadera presents you in the category "COLLECTION", a splendid 8-room villa, located in Beit Eliezer, a few minutes from Park, in one of Hadera's most beautiful residential streets. Characteristics: - An immense plot of 700 m2 (very rare!), - A living area of 370 m2 dis…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv
Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,77M
A recently built apartment, ideally located, a few steps from the beach and the vibrant city centre of Tel Aviv. New 4-room apartment with terrace – Near the Dizengoff Centre 4 rooms, 83 m2 Spacious sunny terrace of 10 m2 Living room with open kitchen Parental suite with private bathroom Ad…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications