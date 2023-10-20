Residential quarter Votre nouveau chez vous a florentine 3 pieces avec balcon parking et lumiere naturelle jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Too much compromise? Finally, this is an apartment that ticks all the boxes.
For sale in a recent residential building (8 years), with elevator, intercom, underground parking and cellar, a 3 rooms bright on the 3rd floor on 7, ready to move in immediately.
Double exposure south and west
Bright living room with balcony (5 m x 1.20 m)
Open american kitchen + dining area
Two comfortable rooms
Modern bathroom with suspended toilet
Reversible centralized air conditioning
Private parking + cellar 6 m2
Disabled access
Close cafes, bus lines and synagogue Gabriel Sheheba
A rare property, in a sought after area of Tel Aviv, on the border of Neve Tzedek.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
