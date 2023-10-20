Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona

  1. Realting.com
A vendre appartement a arnona

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$870,790
02/04/2025
$870,790
17/02/2025
$873,270
08/01/2025
$851,570
08/01/2025
$906,510
;
10
ID: 24455
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Apartment for sale in Arnona, rue Ravadim, apartment with character, 3.5 rooms, 86 square meters, ground floor, exit to the yard, separate unit 20 square meters registered as a storage

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

