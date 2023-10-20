  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe penthouse avec terrasse panoramique et jacuzzi au coeur de la ville

Residential quarter Superbe penthouse avec terrasse panoramique et jacuzzi au coeur de la ville

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,94M
;
4
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26721
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Magnificent Penthouse close to the vibrant centre Dizengoff close to all shops and restaurants Exceptional penthouse offering an incomparable lifestyle: - Generous space: 4 bright and well arranged rooms - Optimal comfort: 3 spacious bedrooms, including a master suite with dressing room - Well-being: 3 modern and elegant bathrooms - Oasis of relaxation : Immense private terrace of 60 m2 with Jacuzzi for unforgettable moments of relaxation - Total area: 110 m2 for absolute comfort Imagine enjoying starry evenings in your private jacuzzi, with stunning views of Tel Aviv. This apartment is a rare gem, ideal for families or those who appreciate space and luxury in the heart of the action.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$8,15M
Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,02M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,74M
Residential quarter En plein centre de bait vagan
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,39M
Residential quarter Maison a vendre yemin moshe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,90M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse avec terrasse panoramique et jacuzzi au coeur de la ville
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,94M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bureau a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,775
Located in the most sought after area of Jerusalem, in an authentic, pastoral and quiet complex. Large main space Meeting room of 63 m2 9 individual offices with windows, from 11 to 17 m2 each Well maintained Elevator Parking option Add VAT
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement
Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,629
LOCATION JERUSALEM CENTRE VILLE Recent luxury building with beautiful lobby and elevators. Apartment 2 rooms 44m2 spacious and well arranged, with balcony 6m2, on the 9th floor. The apartment includes two bright rooms including mamad room (secured room). In addition, the apartment is equippe…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de jardin meuble haut de gamme dans le vieux nord de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de jardin meuble haut de gamme dans le vieux nord de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,11M
This apartment with garden, located in the heart of Tel Aviv's old north, is a remarkable discovery. With approximately 100 square meters of living space and a charming courtyard of about 64 square meters, this apartment is located in a brand new building under two years old. Its privileged …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications