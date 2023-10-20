Residential quarter Un tout nouvel appartement a ramat aviv gimel

  1. Realting.com
ID: 25233
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

This is a brand new apartment in the sought after area of Ramat Aviv Gimel. Located in a 19-story tower on Ahimeir Street, this apartment offers 85 m2 of living space with a terrace of 15 m2. Designed by architect Avner Yashar, the tower features upscale amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness room, a sauna and a lobby open 24/7. The apartment itself is located on the 2nd floor and includes a bright living room, a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, an open kitchen Tulman equipped with high-end electrical appliances and a parking space. The storage unit is ideally located next to the apartment, which guarantees easy access. In addition, it can be easily integrated into the apartment space, providing added value to residents. Residents of this complex will enjoy the many benefits of living in one of the highest quality neighbourhoods in the central region. With easy access to the beach, Alliance High School, Tel Aviv University, Ramat Aviv Shopping Centre, Schuster Center, Country Club, Rosen Community Center, health centres and banks, this location has everything to please.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

