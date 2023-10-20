Residential quarter Charmant mini penthouse au nord de tel aviv

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
This exquisite mini-penthouse, located in the popular area of Lamed Hahadasha north of Tel Aviv, offers an exceptional life experience. Just a few steps from the sea and the lively Promenade Nord, the property also enjoys a close proximity to leading educational establishments and a shopping mall within the neighborhood. Nestled on the 10th floor of a contemporary 12-story building, residents can enjoy luxurious amenities such as a carefully arranged outdoor space, an elegant lobby, a modern gym, a stylish living room and a bicycle room.
Key details:
Interior living area : 136 m2
Terrace with sea view : 24 m2
Orientation: 3
Rooms : 4 in total, including a master suite with dressing room
Bathrooms: 3 complete bathrooms plus an additional toilet room
Mamad – inside secure room
Storage: 11 m2 with 4 meters high ceilings
Parking : 3 places
Please contact us for more details.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
