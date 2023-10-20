  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Charmant mini penthouse au nord de tel aviv

Residential quarter Charmant mini penthouse au nord de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,39M
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26663
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
This exquisite mini-penthouse, located in the popular area of Lamed Hahadasha north of Tel Aviv, offers an exceptional life experience. Just a few steps from the sea and the lively Promenade Nord, the property also enjoys a close proximity to leading educational establishments and a shopping mall within the neighborhood. Nestled on the 10th floor of a contemporary 12-story building, residents can enjoy luxurious amenities such as a carefully arranged outdoor space, an elegant lobby, a modern gym, a stylish living room and a bicycle room. Key details: Interior living area : 136 m2 Terrace with sea view : 24 m2 Orientation: 3 Rooms : 4 in total, including a master suite with dressing room Bathrooms: 3 complete bathrooms plus an additional toilet room Mamad – inside secure room Storage: 11 m2 with 4 meters high ceilings Parking : 3 places Please contact us for more details.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,80M
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds luxueux magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,38M
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,99M
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$8,15M
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,22M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Charmant mini penthouse au nord de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,39M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a renover de 3 pieces superficie 72m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a renover de 3 pieces superficie 72m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
Apartment to renovate of 3 rooms area 72m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem 2nd floor, terrace, southeast exposure Living room, dining room, kitchen 2 bedrooms, 1 shower, 2 toilets Grills, armored door, elevator Need for renovations Price: 2.650.000sh (This price does not include our agency commissio…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,49M
One-storey penthouse very well located with an area of 150m2 with a terrace of 70m2 on the same level on the 5th floor with elevator that arrives directly in the apartment. Beautiful view of the apartment, very large bay window, very bright and quiet just steps from the Habima Theatre and Di…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$870,790
Apartment for sale in Arnona, rue Ravadim, apartment with character, 3.5 rooms, 86 square meters, ground floor, exit to the yard, separate unit 20 square meters registered as a storage
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications