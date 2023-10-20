  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement dans un bel immeuble grand projet de qualite

from
$1,31M
04/03/2025
$1,31M
16/02/2025
$1,31M
;
4
ID: 25040
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Nice apartment with 6 rooms. Rare to find in Raanana. Completely renewed and very invested. Nice kitchen. building after Tama ( Renovo) very well placed. - You're on the way. close to shops and commodit. parking garage mamad cellar

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
