  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble agreable bien agence

Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble agreable bien agence

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$856,745
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25269
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In a beautiful building near the Florentine district, district in the heart of ESSOR 3 room apartment, new on the 5th floor with elevator and beautiful terrace Parking Very well arranged not to miss!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$924,161
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 88m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Appartement soucca a jerusalem prix exceptionnel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces 120m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,15M
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,23M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble agreable bien agence
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$856,745
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse for rent with an amazing view of the temple mount in the heart of the arnona neighborhood in jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse for rent with an amazing view of the temple mount in the heart of the arnona neighborhood in jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,809
Penthouse for rent with stunning views of Temple Mount in the heart of the Arnona district in Jerusalem on Yitzhak Ben Dor Street. 4 room penthouse 126.20 meters, storage room, covered parking, 2 large balconies, 1 soucca, air conditioner, Yonkers, price 10,000 and house council 470 per mont…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un bel immeuble
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,15M
Exclusive to Herzliya! Superb 5-room apartment for sale ???? Location: Hahasharon Street, Herzliya Area: 125m2 + terrace Sukkah of 15m2 Building: Modern, built in 2021 Parking Space Price: 4,290,000 Looking for the perfect house in Herzliya? This exclusive 5-room apartment offers a modern …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,00M
Very beautiful Arab house, lots of character, renewed by architect, huge gardens, private parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications