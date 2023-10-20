  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement soucca a jerusalem prix exceptionnel

Residential quarter Appartement soucca a jerusalem prix exceptionnel

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
02/04/2025
$744,385
26/02/2025
$747,300
26/02/2025
$746,505
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25175
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment Soucca 4 rooms perfectly distributed. 1 Terrace Soucca of 10 m2 + 1 Terrace of 5 m2 Cave + Private parking. Recent construction. Panoramic view. Exceptional situation.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,99M
Residential quarter Bureau d angle lumineux de 176 m a louer - talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,708
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces 120m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,15M
Residential quarter Une maison particuliere a barnea
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Ecologique et moderne dans le nouveau quartier d hertzliya 100 m avec 20 m de terrasse privee
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,949
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement soucca a jerusalem prix exceptionnel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$514,047
a beautiful 4 rooms with sea view beautiful building
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Immeuble avec ascenseur
Residential quarter Immeuble avec ascenseur
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,81M
Perfectly furnished and designed apartment in the heart of Rehavia - 3 terraces for stunning views, renovated building, elevator Shabbat, private parking, Central Air Conditioner, Smart Home, Underfloor Heating, Alarm, Intercom
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$870,790
A rare opportunity in Baka street Dereh Bethlehem - buy a 3 room apartment and get a spacious 4 room apartment (95 m2) with a balcony of 6 m2 in an excellent location on Dereh Bethlehem Permits received - construction will begin soon in time. Tama 38
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications