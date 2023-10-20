Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem baka

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,809
;
8
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26013
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
In the charming and green neighborhood of Baka, On Derech Beit Lehem Street, On the third and last floor, 4 room apartment, bright and spacious, 90 m2, Two toilets and two bathrooms, Soukkah balcony of 14 m2, Without parking, Without elevator, Unfurnished,

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

