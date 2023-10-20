  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,74M
07/03/2025
$1,74M
15/02/2025
$1,75M
06/01/2025
$1,70M
;
4
Media Media
ID: 24340
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
Rachi Street Tel-Aviv 5th floor (last floor) Duplex 83 m2 built (measured) Balconies 24 square meters 4 rooms 2.5 bathrooms renovated

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
