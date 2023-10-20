Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre bel appartement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing hauts plafonds investi neuf quartier religieux
Exceptional .... Beautiful apartment of 5 rooms located in the city center of Raanana.
very large living room. Beautiful bedrooms (about 15m2) each. 2 bathrooms. Dressing. terrace 15 m2 west side view degagee. cellar and parking.
Shabbatic asc. terrace soccah 16 m2
Raanana, Israel
Apartment 5.5 rooms 120m2 Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
2 terraces of 7m2 including a soucca, Work to be planned
Living room, dining room, kitchen
4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2wc, Air conditioning, radiators, damper, shutters,
Covered parking, Chabat elevator, Disabled access
Two entrances.
Tama 38 shor…
A new apartment with stunning panoramic views of the sea and the urban strip. Located on a high floor of one of the most intriguing developments - the 32-storey Aura Pivko luxury tower in Bat Yam, with its impressive list of features and amenities. Located just 200 metres from the light metr…
Apartment in very good condition of 5 rooms,130m2 1st floor, terrace of 15m2
located in Bayit Vegan street Moshe Zilberg
4 bedrooms, (parental room)
2 bathrooms, 3 toilets
air conditioning, elevator, parking and cellar, disabled access
Price: 4.500.000sh.
agency commission 2% + Maam
For mor…