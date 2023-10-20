  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre bel appartement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing hauts plafonds investi neuf quartier religieux

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre bel appartement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing hauts plafonds investi neuf quartier religieux

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,37M
04/03/2025
$1,37M
16/02/2025
$1,38M
31/12/2024
$1,36M
;
4
ID: 23944
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Exceptional .... Beautiful apartment of 5 rooms located in the city center of Raanana. very large living room. Beautiful bedrooms (about 15m2) each. 2 bathrooms. Dressing. terrace 15 m2 west side view degagee. cellar and parking. Shabbatic asc. terrace soccah 16 m2

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel

