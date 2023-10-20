  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover bon emplacement

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,40M
15/04/2025
$1,40M
02/04/2025
$1,46M
04/02/2025
$1,41M
4
ID: 24772
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
Very good location for this 4 pieces. Large living room. large bedrooms. Two terraces. l one of 8 m2 from the living room a second of 2 m2 from the bedroom. miklat A revival

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
