Residential quarter Appartement a louer 2 pieces 55m2 bet hakerem jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,742
;
1
ID: 25796
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Apartment for rent 2 rooms 55m2 – Bet Hakerem, Jerusalem 3rd floor, Terrace without soucca, in new building of 4 floors Close to the tramway ,yad Sarah and the hospital chaarei tsedek Parking, elevator Rent: 6,200 sh/month Other new apartments for rent in the building 53.4 M2 with terrace of 8.6 M2, on the 4th floor at 6.500sh Flats on the floor,55m2, with terrace from 10m2 to 6,500sh Vaad bayit : 300sh/month – arnona : 420sh/month for the 2p to 6200sh Other rental units of 2 pieces are available in the long term at the rdc, 1st 2nd 3rd and 4th floor. For more information, photos or to arrange a visit, Call today

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

