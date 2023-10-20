Residential quarter Appartement a louer 2 pieces 55m2 bet hakerem jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Apartment for rent 2 rooms 55m2 – Bet Hakerem, Jerusalem
3rd floor, Terrace without soucca, in new building of 4 floors
Close to the tramway ,yad Sarah and the hospital chaarei tsedek
Parking, elevator
Rent: 6,200 sh/month
Other new apartments for rent in the building
53.4 M2 with terrace of 8.6 M2, on the 4th floor at 6.500sh
Flats on the floor,55m2, with terrace from 10m2 to 6,500sh
Vaad bayit : 300sh/month – arnona : 420sh/month for the 2p to 6200sh
Other rental units of 2 pieces are available in the long term at the rdc, 1st 2nd 3rd and 4th floor.
For more information, photos or to arrange a visit, Call today
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
