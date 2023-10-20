  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf

Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702,250
02/04/2025
$702,250
26/02/2025
$705,000
25/02/2025
$704,250
05/02/2025
$692,750
;
6
ID: 24830
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

For sale on KIRIAT YOVEL - New building, Appart 3 pcs, 76m2, completely renovated, 5th floor with elevator, 2 terraces (including soucca), cellar, air conditioning.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

