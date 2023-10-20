Residential quarter Appartement dexception a rehavia ben maimon

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Rehavia is a prestigious neighborhood in Jerusalem, known for its unique architecture, quiet streets and green surroundings. Ben Maimon Street, located in the heart of the district, is considered one of the most sought-after streets, with easy access to the city centre and local services.
We offer for sale a luxurious 4 room apartment of 133 square meters, with balconies of 16 square meters, with a soccah, on the second floor of a modern building. The apartment is particularly bright, with three exhibitions, and offers a spacious and bright living room, an American kitchen, three bedrooms (including a master suite and a guest bedroom), two bathrooms and two toilets. The apartment is equipped with an intelligent home automation system for independent control of blinds, air conditioning and lighting. In addition, the apartment has two basement parking spaces and a private cellar.
The central location of the apartment offers the proximity to the Grande Synagogue, a variety of shops, cafes and restaurants, as well as public transport. The apartment is available for immediate entry.
For more details and to plan a visit, please contact us quickly
