  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement dexception a rehavia ben maimon

ID: 25577
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Rehavia is a prestigious neighborhood in Jerusalem, known for its unique architecture, quiet streets and green surroundings. Ben Maimon Street, located in the heart of the district, is considered one of the most sought-after streets, with easy access to the city centre and local services. We offer for sale a luxurious 4 room apartment of 133 square meters, with balconies of 16 square meters, with a soccah, on the second floor of a modern building. The apartment is particularly bright, with three exhibitions, and offers a spacious and bright living room, an American kitchen, three bedrooms (including a master suite and a guest bedroom), two bathrooms and two toilets. The apartment is equipped with an intelligent home automation system for independent control of blinds, air conditioning and lighting. In addition, the apartment has two basement parking spaces and a private cellar. The central location of the apartment offers the proximity to the Grande Synagogue, a variety of shops, cafes and restaurants, as well as public transport. The apartment is available for immediate entry. For more details and to plan a visit, please contact us quickly

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications