  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Even Yehuda
  4. Residential quarter Investi dans rue calme a ne pas manquer spacieux

Residential quarter Investi dans rue calme a ne pas manquer spacieux

Even Yehuda, Israel
from
$1,40M
02/04/2025
$1,40M
24/12/2024
$1,39M
;
5
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23505
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • Town
    Even Yehuda

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
a villa in a yeschouv beer ganim between Ashkelon and Ashdod built 184 garden 504

Location on the map

Even Yehuda, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter 4 pieces renove de 100m2 1er etage terrasse 10m2 ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$514,047
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702,250
Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement dans un bel immeuble grand projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,31M
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux magnifique projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$19,663
You are viewing
Residential quarter Investi dans rue calme a ne pas manquer spacieux
Even Yehuda, Israel
from
$1,40M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement
Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,629
LOCATION JERUSALEM CENTRE VILLE Recent luxury building with beautiful lobby and elevators. Apartment 2 rooms 44m2 spacious and well arranged, with balcony 6m2, on the 9th floor. The apartment includes two bright rooms including mamad room (secured room). In addition, the apartment is equippe…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Investi dans rue calme a ne pas manquer spacieux
Residential quarter Investi dans rue calme a ne pas manquer spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$501,407
In barnea a 4 spacious rooms
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe propriete familiale avec piscine pour un budget raisonnable dans l une des plus belles regions d israel
Residential quarter Superbe propriete familiale avec piscine pour un budget raisonnable dans l une des plus belles regions d israel
Or Akiva, Israel
from
$1,63M
Superb property 7 rooms of 270 m2 built on a plot 470 m2 5 bedrooms including 2 parental suites Large living space with beautiful ceiling height, very bright with living room, living room and luxurious American cuisine. Brilliantly designed house up to the smallest details by a renowned a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications