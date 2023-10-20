Residential quarter Pied-a-terre haute couture au coeur de jerusalem - jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Exquisite luxury apartment in the heart of Jerusalem
Discover the quintessence of luxury life in the lively centre of Jerusalem. This superb apartment, located on the 2nd floor of a prestigious building with an intelligent elevator at the cutting edge of technology, offers an unparalleled lifestyle.
Main features:
Spacious and bright: enjoy abundant natural light and spacious furnishings designed for comfort and elegance.
Furniture design: the apartment is sold fully furnished with custom rooms from renowned designers, guaranteeing an atmosphere of sophistication and style.
Private balcony: A charming balcony extends from the living room, perfect to enjoy the serene urban landscape.
Gourmet cuisine: with high-end marble finishes and a double sink, American style cuisine is the dream of a chef.
Hotel style room: the master bedroom breathes luxury, recalling a five-star hotel suite, offering a quiet retreat.
Secure room: equipped with a secure room for peace of mind.
Two luxurious bathrooms: Each bathroom is meticulously designed with high-end equipment and finishes.
Central Air Conditioning: Stay at ease all year round with a modern centralized air conditioning system.
Parking and reception room: The property includes a private parking space and access to an exclusive reception room, ideal for guests.
Roof Terrace: Enjoy a panoramic view from the huge terrace on the 10th floor, a perfect place to relax and entertain.
Location: A few minutes from the Western Wall, this apartment is located in one of the most sought after places in Jerusalem.
It's more than just a house; It's a lifestyle. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a piece of luxury in one of the most historic cities in the world.
Contact us today for a private visit.
Jerusalem, Israel
