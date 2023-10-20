  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue grand agreable clair

Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue grand agreable clair

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$528,092
02/04/2025
$528,092
24/02/2025
$529,596
04/02/2025
$520,948
24/12/2024
$522,828
;
5
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23484
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
A fridar 4 rooms close to shops with sea view

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement renove 5 pieces - 140m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
Residential quarter Baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$755,621
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,66M
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$674,160
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$584,272
You are viewing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue grand agreable clair
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$528,092
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre bel appartement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing hauts plafonds investi neuf quartier religieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre bel appartement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing hauts plafonds investi neuf quartier religieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,37M
Exceptional .... Beautiful apartment of 5 rooms located in the city center of Raanana. very large living room. Beautiful bedrooms (about 15m2) each. 2 bathrooms. Dressing. terrace 15 m2 west side view degagee. cellar and parking. Shabbatic asc. terrace soccah 16 m2
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Netanya, Israel
from
$94,102
For independent or investment !!! In the heart of Natanya / Smilansky street - office 30 m2, 1st floor + elevator, immediate
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec balcon soucca
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,09M
Exclusive: Sale Jerusalem In the heart of downtown Jerusalem, at the foot of the tram and a few minutes from the Mamila! Small new building, beautiful lobby, asc Chabat: apartment 3 rooms 72m2 + balcony soucca 9m2 fully Soucca, very invested, large bedrooms, american kitchen, bathroom/ bat…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications