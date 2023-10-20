Residential quarter Bel appartement neuf et meuble de 3 pieces 80m2 a kiriat moshe jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Beautiful furnished apartment of 3 rooms of 80m2 , with terrace soccah on the 17th floor with beautiful view.
Immediate entrance, Pictures on request
Located in a new building, 100m from the hakala rakevet, 5 minutes from the tahana merkazit and the train to Tel Aviv in 26 minutes.
Air conditioning, underfloor heating, intercom, mamad,
Covered parking, 4 lifts including 2 from Shabbat.
Price: 3,400,000sh
(not including our agency fees)
For more information or to arrange a visit,
Call us without waiting at the following number: Simone
Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
