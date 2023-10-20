Residential quarter Bel appartement neuf et meuble de 3 pieces 80m2 a kiriat moshe jerusalem

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
$955,060
$955,060
$957,780
$945,540
ID: 23473
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Beautiful furnished apartment of 3 rooms of 80m2 , with terrace soccah on the 17th floor with beautiful view. Immediate entrance, Pictures on request Located in a new building, 100m from the hakala rakevet, 5 minutes from the tahana merkazit and the train to Tel Aviv in 26 minutes. Air conditioning, underfloor heating, intercom, mamad, Covered parking, 4 lifts including 2 from Shabbat. Price: 3,400,000sh (not including our agency fees) For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us without waiting at the following number: Simone Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

