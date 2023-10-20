  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Jerusalem har homa

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
04/03/2025
$744,385
12/02/2025
$746,505
12/02/2025
$734,315
03/01/2025
$736,965
10
ID: 24114
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Beautiful 4 rooms for sale in the heart of Har Homa with a surface of 117 m2 + 2 terraces soucah, living area of 8 m2 and a kitchen side of 22 m2. 2 bathrooms, a parking space and 1 cellar.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

