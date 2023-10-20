  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 88m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 88m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
01/03/2025
$1,07M
09/02/2025
$1,05M
06/01/2025
$1,04M
;
8
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24347
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Renovated 3-room apartment, area 88m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem On the 1st floor with beautiful terrace of 50m2 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room kitchen 1 bathroom, 1 shower, 2 wc Air conditioning, shemech doud, grilling, electric shutters, armored door 1 lift parking, Disabled access Price: 3.800.000sh (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% HT) For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us without waiting at the following number: Simone Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 130m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue grand agreable clair
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$528,092
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,11M
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yeouda
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$924,161
Residential quarter Bel appartement de 2 5 pieces avec vue mer dans un immeuble renove avec ascenseur et miklat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,01M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 88m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Une maison particuliere a barnea
Residential quarter Une maison particuliere a barnea
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,49M
a beautiful house in barnea 7 rooms with pool near the sea
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$674,160
good investment 3 pieces complete demolition and reconstruction agreement
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,50M
MAMILLA Yitzhak Kariv Street 127 m2 gross (100 m2 net) 3 pieces 2nd floor (equivalent 4th floor in practice) 2 bathrooms Parking 2 elevators, including a Shabbat elevator Fully furnished An exceptional apartment located in one of the most popular areas of Jerusalem, just above the avenues of…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications