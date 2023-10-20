  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing magnifique mini penthouse projet de qualite

Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing magnifique mini penthouse projet de qualite

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,74M
;
5
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25268
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In Sheinkin's neighborhood, sublime new building. mini penthouse has sold PLAIN-PIED, Beautiful 3-room mini penthouse of 96 m2 + terrace of 40 m2 on the same level Apartment on the street, open view and very bright facing South East One bathroom + 2 Wc Rare product Don't miss it!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,742
Residential quarter Investi dans rue calme a ne pas manquer spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$501,407
Residential quarter A louer bel appartement neuf 4 pieces - 108m2 - kiryat moshe jerusalem balcon 14m2 19eme etage
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,949
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Le seul et unique espace de vie le plus proche du mur occidental et du centre du monde juif
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$19,52M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing magnifique mini penthouse projet de qualite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,74M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$525,283
Located in a charming pedestrian street in the lively centre of Jerusalem, this 40 square meters apartment with 1 bedroom offers unbeatable comfort and charm. Just 10 steps from the street level and 20 minutes walk from the Old Town and the Western Wall, this apartment is perfect for living …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble en bon etat
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble en bon etat
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$429,777
Neve ilan 4 rooms in the centre rue elie Cohen very good state
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$842,700
3 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere of Jerusalem and only a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications