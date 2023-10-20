  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Bel appartement de 2 5 pieces avec vue mer dans un immeuble renove avec ascenseur et miklat

Residential quarter Bel appartement de 2 5 pieces avec vue mer dans un immeuble renove avec ascenseur et miklat

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,01M
06/04/2025
$1,01M
02/04/2025
$1,07M
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25661
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale in a small street near the namal tlv and Dizengoff (rue tsidon).. On the 3rd floor with elevator of a renovated building after tama 38. Apartment of 2.5 rooms of 61m2, partially renovated and in good general condition with new windows. Miklat in the building. Perfect for living or as an investment.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Netanya, Israel
from
$94,102
Residential quarter Investi dans rue calme a ne pas manquer spacieux
Even Yehuda, Israel
from
$1,40M
Residential quarter Une villa de reve au prix d un appartement a tel aviv
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,22M
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$533,710
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover bon emplacement
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,40M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bel appartement de 2 5 pieces avec vue mer dans un immeuble renove avec ascenseur et miklat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,01M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$870,790
Apartment for sale in Arnona, rue Ravadim, apartment with character, 3.5 rooms, 86 square meters, ground floor, exit to the yard, separate unit 20 square meters registered as a storage
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Mangifique 3 pieces de 100m2 dans un immeuble neuf pres de frishman et de la mer ascenseur mamad parking
Residential quarter Mangifique 3 pieces de 100m2 dans un immeuble neuf pres de frishman et de la mer ascenseur mamad parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,91M
???? For sale, superb apartment near Frishman and the sea! Looking for the perfect place to live? A spacious 3 room apartment of 100 m2 awaits you on the magical and pastoral street Shalom Aleichem! ✅ Mamad ✅ Elevator ✅ Double bathroom ✅ High ceilings ✅ A balcony of 12 square meters ✅ High …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$955,060
In the famous Park Tlv. 4 room apartment in a new building, 100 m2 with terrace 3 bedrooms + large living room 2 bathrooms 17th floor with 2 bathrooms, SHORT SIGHT 3 elevators parking lot Don't miss out, great investment
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications