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New buildings for sale in Center District

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Netanya
43
Raanana
17
Petah Tikva Subdistrict
55
HaSharon Subdistrict
47
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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse park hayam vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse park hayam vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse park hayam vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse park hayam vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse park hayam vue mer
Show all Residential quarter Superbe penthouse park hayam vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse park hayam vue mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$4,394
Superb penthouse for rent in Netanya in the Park Hayam district, close to the city centre. New building of quality, delivery 2026. Building with 3 elevators, empty garbage and party room. 17th floor out of 17. Five pieces. 2 bathrooms. 3 toilets. 156m2 + 50m2 terrace. Open view from every wi…
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Residential quarter Projet neuf paiement 15 a la signature netanya
Residential quarter Projet neuf paiement 15 a la signature netanya
Residential quarter Projet neuf paiement 15 a la signature netanya
Residential quarter Projet neuf paiement 15 a la signature netanya
Residential quarter Projet neuf paiement 15 a la signature netanya
Residential quarter Projet neuf paiement 15 a la signature netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$976,144
In the Galey Yam neighbourhood of Netanya, a new neighbourhood, which includes green spaces, schools and the new municipal offices of Netanya. Located in the centre of the city, close to the Agamim and Poleg districts and close to shops as well as the beach. These are three buildings, two o…
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Residential quarter Investissement immobilier a raanana 3 5 pieces lumineux avec parking
Residential quarter Investissement immobilier a raanana 3 5 pieces lumineux avec parking
Residential quarter Investissement immobilier a raanana 3 5 pieces lumineux avec parking
Residential quarter Investissement immobilier a raanana 3 5 pieces lumineux avec parking
Residential quarter Investissement immobilier a raanana 3 5 pieces lumineux avec parking
Raanana, Israel
from
$909,220
Located on Rivka Gover Street in Raanana, this 3.5-room property offers an area of 80 m2, a parking space and is located in a very well maintained building with elevator. Thanks to its mamad, exceptional brightness and high potential, it is an ideal choice for both a family and an investment…
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IresIres
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$895,700
Reference NNT 108-4 New 4 room apartments, Netanya. In a superb project comprising two 20-storey towers is proposed for sale of the new 4 rooms of the promoter 106m2 + 10m2 terrace. The location is crazy, close to the station, shopping centers, school and shops. Each apartment comes with …
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Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,00M
NEW PROGRAMME IN PREVENT – RA'ANANA Mardochee Khayat is proud to present a new exceptional real estate program, created by one of Ra'anana's most prestigious builders. Located on Hagalil Street, a few steps from the famous Ahuza Street, this project enjoys a privileged location, close to s…
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Residential quarter Un vrai avantage permis valide et structure deja en place
Residential quarter Un vrai avantage permis valide et structure deja en place
Residential quarter Un vrai avantage permis valide et structure deja en place
Residential quarter Un vrai avantage permis valide et structure deja en place
Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
from
$1,77M
For sale – Kfar Saba A real advantage: you avoid the entire administrative phase and start from an existing base. On a plot of 492 m2, this property has a validated building permit and a structure already realized. What is in place: • Structure • Roof with visible frame • Outside walls • …
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Residential quarter Centre ville grand 4 pieces
Residential quarter Centre ville grand 4 pieces
Residential quarter Centre ville grand 4 pieces
Residential quarter Centre ville grand 4 pieces
Residential quarter Centre ville grand 4 pieces
Show all Residential quarter Centre ville grand 4 pieces
Residential quarter Centre ville grand 4 pieces
Netanya, Israel
from
$811,200
4 rooms – 125 m2 Building with elevator and underground parking Ideal for division
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Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,04M
Exclusive – Neve Hadarim District, Rishon LeZion, Greenspan Street. For sale: spacious and bright apartment of 5.5 rooms. 132 m2 living space + 2 mirpesset (sunny balcony) of 7 m2 each. ✅ 4th floor out of 9 ✅ Double orientation – South and East ✅ 2 toilets and 2 shower rooms ✅ 2 separate par…
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Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,18M
FOR SALE – PENTHOUSE IN NETANYA Beautiful penthouse located in the heart of Netanya, just a 5-minute walk from Kikar and the beach. Area: 175 m2 5 pieces 4 toilets 3 bathrooms Balcony + large terrace Parental suite Mamad (safe room) 2 parking spaces 8th floor Bright, spacious and ideally …
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Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel a rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,57M
New building, perfectly maintained. Unique penthouse, single on the 12th and top floor. Coming from the meeting of four apartments, it offers exceptional volumes and panoramic views of the entire region: Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Holon, as well as partial sea views. Main features: • 208 m2 liv…
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Residential quarter Centre ville tama 38 livraison dans 20 mois
Residential quarter Centre ville tama 38 livraison dans 20 mois
Netanya, Israel
from
$709,800
Building under construction - City center Netanya 10 minutes walk from Kikar and the sea. From 3 to 4 rooms or penthouse with mamad and terrace + parking. 82 m2 + 11 m2 balcony - 2.100.000 shekels. 97,80 m2 + 13 m2 balcony - 2,350,000 shekels. Penthouse - 117 m2 + terrace (74 m2 + 27 m2) - 3…
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Residential quarter Investissement rare en centre ville
Residential quarter Investissement rare en centre ville
Residential quarter Investissement rare en centre ville
Residential quarter Investissement rare en centre ville
Residential quarter Investissement rare en centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$976,820
Very bright 3 rooms in the center of Raanana, with mirpeset of 15 m2, nice kitchen, parking and storage. A rare product at this location, ideal for an investment. A very popular to see quickly
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces ascenseur et parking au tabou quartier remez a rishon lezion
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces ascenseur et parking au tabou quartier remez a rishon lezion
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces ascenseur et parking au tabou quartier remez a rishon lezion
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces ascenseur et parking au tabou quartier remez a rishon lezion
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces ascenseur et parking au tabou quartier remez a rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces ascenseur et parking au tabou quartier remez a rishon lezion
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces ascenseur et parking au tabou quartier remez a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$638,820
For sale: 4 room apartment, elevator and parking in Tabou Apartment of 4 rooms, approximately 90 m2 Floor 1 of 7 Parental suite • Lift • Parking in Tabou • Large spacious living room • 2 toilets • 2 bathrooms • 3 apartments per floor • 3 orientations: West-East-North • Bright, well ventila…
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 3 pieces neuf du promoteur a louer au coeur de guivat shmouel proche de tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 3 pieces neuf du promoteur a louer au coeur de guivat shmouel proche de tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 3 pieces neuf du promoteur a louer au coeur de guivat shmouel proche de tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 3 pieces neuf du promoteur a louer au coeur de guivat shmouel proche de tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 3 pieces neuf du promoteur a louer au coeur de guivat shmouel proche de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 3 pieces neuf du promoteur a louer au coeur de guivat shmouel proche de tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 3 pieces neuf du promoteur a louer au coeur de guivat shmouel proche de tel aviv
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$2,569
Reference: 6989 New neighborhood close to all amenities and Tel Aviv 17-storey new building Apartment 3 rooms new developer, with mamad Surface area of 74 m2 Terrace of 14 m2 with open view 13th floor with elevators Air conditioning Electrical shutters 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets Private parking …
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Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire investi
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire investi
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire investi
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire investi
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire investi
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire investi
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire investi
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$1,99M
Reference: GS 102 Ramat Hadar District Central and convenient location: close to cafes, supermarkets, schools and synagogues In a boutique building Duplex 6 pieces 195 m2 + 40 m2 terrace South West orientation Terrace Renovated
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Residential quarter A quelques pas de la mer
Residential quarter A quelques pas de la mer
Residential quarter A quelques pas de la mer
Residential quarter A quelques pas de la mer
Residential quarter A quelques pas de la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,86M
? For sale – Family house with garden in Netanya Looking for a house offering beautiful volumes and a real outdoor space? Located in the residential area of Neot Herzl, this 8-room house develops 300 m2 built and enjoys a private garden of 150 m2, ideal for enjoying the full outdoors with …
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand proche de la mer spacieux
Show all Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand proche de la mer spacieux
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,79M
Reference: NT 222 District: Poleg, by the sea close to shops and restaurants 4 pieces including mamad Surface area of 147 m2 Terrace of 17 m2 with sea view 4th floor with elevators Large living room, dining room and kitchen 3 bedrooms Master Air conditioning 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets Private pa…
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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces situe au 4 etage dun immeuble recent
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces situe au 4 etage dun immeuble recent
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces situe au 4 etage dun immeuble recent
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces situe au 4 etage dun immeuble recent
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces situe au 4 etage dun immeuble recent
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces situe au 4 etage dun immeuble recent
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces situe au 4 etage dun immeuble recent
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,11M
4 room apartment located on the 4th floor of a recent building. ✔️ 125 m2 living space ✔️ Large living room ✔️ Mamad ✔️ Nice open kitchen with island ✔️ Terrace of 12 m2 ✔️ Robotic parking The property is currently rented for 2 years at 8,000 A pleasant and bright apartment, ideal for bo…
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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
Show all Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,09M
Superb penthouse for sale in Netanya, in the district of Park Hayam, close to the city center. New and high quality building, delivery 2026. Building with 3 elevators, empty garbage and party room. 17th floor out of 17. Five pieces. 2 bathrooms. 3 W.C. 156 m2 + 50 m2 terrace. Open view from …
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Residential quarter Un bien rare pense pour une clientele en quete despace et dexclusivite
Residential quarter Un bien rare pense pour une clientele en quete despace et dexclusivite
Residential quarter Un bien rare pense pour une clientele en quete despace et dexclusivite
Residential quarter Un bien rare pense pour une clientele en quete despace et dexclusivite
Residential quarter Un bien rare pense pour une clientele en quete despace et dexclusivite
Show all Residential quarter Un bien rare pense pour une clientele en quete despace et dexclusivite
Residential quarter Un bien rare pense pour une clientele en quete despace et dexclusivite
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,72M
✨ For sale exclusively – 6-room exceptional penthouse in Ra'anana East ✨A rare good, designed for a clientele seeking space and exclusivity. Located in a recent building, this beautiful penthouse of 169 m2 net, the only apartment on its floor, offers an exceptional quality of life in a soug…
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Residential quarter Appartement luxueux de 4 pieces dans le quartier neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux de 4 pieces dans le quartier neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux de 4 pieces dans le quartier neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux de 4 pieces dans le quartier neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux de 4 pieces dans le quartier neve hof rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Appartement luxueux de 4 pieces dans le quartier neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux de 4 pieces dans le quartier neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,14M
For sale very rare on high floor with feeling of privacy, open spaces and breathtaking sea view ▪️ 104 m2 4 exhibitions - from the mirpeset view northwest, east ▪️ 40 m2 mirpeset peripheral ▪️ 12th floor with open and beautiful view ▪️ 4 complete exhibitions – East-North-West-South ▪️ Open s…
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,03M
Park HaYam, Netanya, close to the sea. New apartment of 102 m2 + terrace 14 m2, 10th floor, 4 rooms. Electra project, modern 30-storey tower. Parking + cellar, immediate entrance. Family area, close to shops, schools and beaches. Price down: 3,050,000 (promoting price 3,390,000)
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Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,11M
Beautiful surface of 126 m2 net. Apartment on the 4th floor with mirpeset of 14 m2. Open view. Renovated building. Parking. Downtown Raanana. Close to all amenities. Available immediately. Quick sale
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Residential quarter Centre ville netanya rue abbah hillel
Residential quarter Centre ville netanya rue abbah hillel
Residential quarter Centre ville netanya rue abbah hillel
Residential quarter Centre ville netanya rue abbah hillel
Residential quarter Centre ville netanya rue abbah hillel
Show all Residential quarter Centre ville netanya rue abbah hillel
Residential quarter Centre ville netanya rue abbah hillel
Netanya, Israel
from
$828,100
Recent building - 4 rooms 107 m2 + balcony. Open view. Close to amenities and shopping center. Parking. Elevator Shabbat
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Rare a la location maison avec piscine
Residential quarter Rare a la location maison avec piscine
Raanana, Israel
from
$13,182
✨ For Rent – Family house with swimming pool west of Ra'anana ✨Located in a quiet and sought after area west of Ra'anana, this house offers a rare living environment for a family looking for space, comfort and outdoor life. Built on a plot of 380 m2, the house develops about 420 m2 built, w…
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Residential quarter Au coeur du quartier prise de kiryat ganim rue ein gev rishon lezion
Residential quarter Au coeur du quartier prise de kiryat ganim rue ein gev rishon lezion
Residential quarter Au coeur du quartier prise de kiryat ganim rue ein gev rishon lezion
Residential quarter Au coeur du quartier prise de kiryat ganim rue ein gev rishon lezion
Residential quarter Au coeur du quartier prise de kiryat ganim rue ein gev rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Au coeur du quartier prise de kiryat ganim rue ein gev rishon lezion
Residential quarter Au coeur du quartier prise de kiryat ganim rue ein gev rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,42M
? In the heart of the popular district of Kiryat Ganim Unique duplex? ? A rare opportunity that does not come to the market every day! Duplex 7 rooms ~ 143 m2 Intelligently divided into 2 housing units, with 2 separate entrances from the building. ✔️ Apartment of 4 rooms with mirpeset of abo…
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Residential quarter Penthouse de reve vue mer ir yamim
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve vue mer ir yamim
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve vue mer ir yamim
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve vue mer ir yamim
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,33M
Dream penthouse for sale in Netanya, facing Ir Yamim and the nature reserve, with an unobstructed sea view. The best penthouse in the project. 22nd floor with elevators. 6 pieces 3 bathrooms 4 W.C. 186m2 + 150m2 terrace on one level Outdoor kitchen Direct access to the terrace from public ar…
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Residential quarter Rue remez proche de la kikar
Residential quarter Rue remez proche de la kikar
Residential quarter Rue remez proche de la kikar
Residential quarter Rue remez proche de la kikar
Residential quarter Rue remez proche de la kikar
Show all Residential quarter Rue remez proche de la kikar
Residential quarter Rue remez proche de la kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,01M
In the city centre - 4 rooms - 130 m2 + balcony Unobstructed view - southwest orientation 2 bathrooms + large living room Renovated apartment
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Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire investi
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire investi
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire investi
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire investi
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire investi
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire investi
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire investi
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$1,99M
Reference: GS 102 Ramat Hadar District Central and convenient location: close to cafes, supermarkets, schools and synagogues In a boutique building Duplex 6 pieces 195 m2 + 40 m2 terrace 1st floor South West orientation Terrace Renovated
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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse duplex neuf au coeur de raanana
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse duplex neuf au coeur de raanana
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse duplex neuf au coeur de raanana
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse duplex neuf au coeur de raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,82M
Superb 5-room duplex penthouse in the centre of Ra'anana. Exceptional property ideally located close to schools and shops. Exceptional terrace of 25 m2 with open view. Air conditioning, double glazing, mamad, armored door, Shabbat elevator
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Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,22M
NEW PROGRAMME IN PREVENT – RA'ANANA Mardochee Khayat is proud to present a new exceptional real estate program, created by one of Ra'anana's most prestigious builders. Located on Hagalil Street, a few steps from the famous Ahuza Street, this project enjoys a privileged location, close to s…
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Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$804,440
Exclusive sale Modern 4-room apartment (lift) in the centre of Rishon LeZion * Apartment 4 rooms particularly spacious * 100 m2 living space * Sun terrace of about 10 m2 * Mamad (safe room) * Large lift (6 people) * Private parking in taboo (non multiplier) * 6th floor out of 7 * Only 2 apa…
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Residential quarter Yr yamim immeuble standing proche de la mer et du centre commercial
Residential quarter Yr yamim immeuble standing proche de la mer et du centre commercial
Residential quarter Yr yamim immeuble standing proche de la mer et du centre commercial
Residential quarter Yr yamim immeuble standing proche de la mer et du centre commercial
Residential quarter Yr yamim immeuble standing proche de la mer et du centre commercial
Show all Residential quarter Yr yamim immeuble standing proche de la mer et du centre commercial
Residential quarter Yr yamim immeuble standing proche de la mer et du centre commercial
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,40M
YR YAMIM - standing building near the sea and shopping center. 4 rooms - 138m2 + 12 m2 balcony. Open view. Apartment fully decorated and renovated. Parental suite with dressing room and bathroom
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Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,23M
NEW PROGRAMME IN PREVENT – RA'ANANA Mordecai Khayat is proud to present a new exceptional real estate program, created by one of Ra'anana's most prestigious builders. Located on Hagalil Street, a few steps from the famous Ahuza Street, this project enjoys a privileged location, close to sh…
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Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Show all Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,86M
Charming house on 2 floors. A first terrace at the front of the house and a garden at the back with fruit trees. Calm down. 1st level: large living room with lounge dining area, kitchen and master bedroom overlooking the garden. Upstairs: 3 large bedrooms and office area, large terrace of 60…
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Residential quarter Yad yamim immeuble standing avec piscine et salle de sport
Residential quarter Yad yamim immeuble standing avec piscine et salle de sport
Residential quarter Yad yamim immeuble standing avec piscine et salle de sport
Residential quarter Yad yamim immeuble standing avec piscine et salle de sport
Residential quarter Yad yamim immeuble standing avec piscine et salle de sport
Show all Residential quarter Yad yamim immeuble standing avec piscine et salle de sport
Residential quarter Yad yamim immeuble standing avec piscine et salle de sport
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,57M
Excellent case! Large 5 rooms with terrace of 25 m2. Sea view. 3 bathrooms + 3 toilets. Cellar + 2 parking spaces
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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse duplex de reve avec piscine privee a vendre au coeur de raanana
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse duplex de reve avec piscine privee a vendre au coeur de raanana
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse duplex de reve avec piscine privee a vendre au coeur de raanana
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse duplex de reve avec piscine privee a vendre au coeur de raanana
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse duplex de reve avec piscine privee a vendre au coeur de raanana
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse duplex de reve avec piscine privee a vendre au coeur de raanana
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse duplex de reve avec piscine privee a vendre au coeur de raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,55M
Reference: RN 106 In the heart of Raanana, close to the country club Recent building Magnificent duplex penthouse 6 rooms of high standing including mamad Surface area of 180 m2 Terrace of 175 m2 with private pool and kitchen 8th and 9th floor with elevators Air conditioning Decorated by ren…
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Residential quarter Vente appartement 35 pieces rue jerusalem rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente appartement 35 pieces rue jerusalem rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente appartement 35 pieces rue jerusalem rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente appartement 35 pieces rue jerusalem rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente appartement 35 pieces rue jerusalem rishon lezion
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Residential quarter Vente appartement 35 pieces rue jerusalem rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$581,360
Apartment 3.5 rooms for sale Jerusalem Street – Rishon LeZion Looking for an excellent apartment to live or invest in? This one could be exactly what you need! Property Details: ? 3.5 pieces ? About 70 m2 ? 3rd floor on 3 ? One apartment per floor – maximum privacy and quiet ? Especially qu…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,32M
NEW PROGRAMME IN PREVENT – RA'ANANA Mordecai Khayat is proud to present a new exceptional real estate program, created by one of Ra'anana's most prestigious builders. Located on Hagalil Street, a few steps from the famous Ahuza Street, this project enjoys a privileged location, close to sh…
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Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,21M
Beautiful apartment downtown Raanana. Bar Ilan Street. Ideally placed. Close to all shops and transport. Very spacious. 130 m2 net. Benefit from 2 small terraces. Mamad and parking. Completely renovated. Investment
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement rare de 45 pieces quartier rambam rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement rare de 45 pieces quartier rambam rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement rare de 45 pieces quartier rambam rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement rare de 45 pieces quartier rambam rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement rare de 45 pieces quartier rambam rishon lezion
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Residential quarter Appartement rare de 45 pieces quartier rambam rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$760,500
4.5 room apartment in Brandeis Street Rare and huge 4.5-room apartment in the Tabu * Approximately 100 m2 * 2 parking spaces consecutive to the tabus * 3rd floor out of 4 * Parental suite * Mamad fitted out and clean in the building * Elevator * Service balcony * Large half room – suitable …
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre bien de luxe et rare a rishon lezion shikun hamizrach rue marbad haksamim
Residential quarter A vendre bien de luxe et rare a rishon lezion shikun hamizrach rue marbad haksamim
Residential quarter A vendre bien de luxe et rare a rishon lezion shikun hamizrach rue marbad haksamim
Residential quarter A vendre bien de luxe et rare a rishon lezion shikun hamizrach rue marbad haksamim
Residential quarter A vendre bien de luxe et rare a rishon lezion shikun hamizrach rue marbad haksamim
Show all Residential quarter A vendre bien de luxe et rare a rishon lezion shikun hamizrach rue marbad haksamim
Residential quarter A vendre bien de luxe et rare a rishon lezion shikun hamizrach rue marbad haksamim
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,06M
For sale – Luxury and rare property in Rishon LeZion! ✨Shikun HaMizrach – Marbad HaKsamim Street Luxury villa with neat design 215 m2 built on a plot of 286 m2 6 pieces, including a mamad Level 1 ✔️ Large spacious and bright living room ✔️ Custom kitchen made by a private carpenter with man…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 45 pieces quartier rambam rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 45 pieces quartier rambam rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 45 pieces quartier rambam rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 45 pieces quartier rambam rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 45 pieces quartier rambam rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 45 pieces quartier rambam rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 45 pieces quartier rambam rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$699,660
Apartment 4.5 rooms for sale Spacious apartment on Rue Mohilever – a stone's throw from Rothschild • 4 large spacious rooms • Approximately 125 m2 living space – huge living room • 2nd floor out of 7 • Lift • Parking in Tabou • Barrels at all windows • Recently renovated – new tile and PVC …
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville de raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee
Residential quarter Centre ville de raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee
Residential quarter Centre ville de raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee
Residential quarter Centre ville de raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee
Residential quarter Centre ville de raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee
Residential quarter Centre ville de raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee
Residential quarter Centre ville de raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,77M
Very recent building of 6 floors. Charming duplex of 5 rooms of 158 m2 net (178 m2 gross) and 3 bathrooms. Terrace of 23 m2. Open view. Nice cashew kitchen. 4 bedrooms including a mamad. A real nugget in the city centre. Level 1: living / dining area / kitchen / mamad and bathroom. Level 2: …
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Residential quarter Quartier neve hadarim appartement 4 pieces rishon lezion
Residential quarter Quartier neve hadarim appartement 4 pieces rishon lezion
Residential quarter Quartier neve hadarim appartement 4 pieces rishon lezion
Residential quarter Quartier neve hadarim appartement 4 pieces rishon lezion
Residential quarter Quartier neve hadarim appartement 4 pieces rishon lezion
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Residential quarter Quartier neve hadarim appartement 4 pieces rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$875,420
For sale exclusively in Neve Hadarim district – fully renovated 4-room apartment of high standing with a huge mirpeset and unobstructed view! If you are looking for a property ready to live without aucux works — this is the apartment you need. Spacious and bright 4-room apartment, 91 m2, on …
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Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre dans un projet neuf vue imprenable netanya
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre dans un projet neuf vue imprenable netanya
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre dans un projet neuf vue imprenable netanya
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre dans un projet neuf vue imprenable netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$997,100
Reference: NT 224 District: Hayam Park Project nine Delivery expected in one year 4 pieces new kablan with mamad Area of 105 m2 Sun terrace of 12 m2 14th floor with stunning views 2 bathrooms Cave adjoining the apartment Smart and spacious design Private parking
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Quartier remez rishon lezion une experience de vie luxueuse
Residential quarter Quartier remez rishon lezion une experience de vie luxueuse
Residential quarter Quartier remez rishon lezion une experience de vie luxueuse
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,18M
Quartier Remez, Rishon LeZion Unique residential project in the popular area of Remez, comprising only 12 housing units. The project is built with a focus on high quality construction, careful design and high-end finishes. It is located in a quiet and inner street in the heart of the neighb…
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Residential quarter Vente exclusive triplex unique 7 pieces ouest rishon lezion rue habotzrim
Residential quarter Vente exclusive triplex unique 7 pieces ouest rishon lezion rue habotzrim
Residential quarter Vente exclusive triplex unique 7 pieces ouest rishon lezion rue habotzrim
Residential quarter Vente exclusive triplex unique 7 pieces ouest rishon lezion rue habotzrim
Residential quarter Vente exclusive triplex unique 7 pieces ouest rishon lezion rue habotzrim
Show all Residential quarter Vente exclusive triplex unique 7 pieces ouest rishon lezion rue habotzrim
Residential quarter Vente exclusive triplex unique 7 pieces ouest rishon lezion rue habotzrim
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,48M
Exclusive sale – Single 3 bedroom apartment! West Rishon LeZion ? 175 m2 constructed ?️ 3 orientations: west, north and south ? Parking at the tabo? Storage ✨ Entrance floor: living room, kitchen, bedroom, guest toilet and terrace of 14 m2. ✨ Upper floor: 2 bedrooms, shower room and toilet, …
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Residential quarter Charmant cottage avec piscine au calme
Residential quarter Charmant cottage avec piscine au calme
Residential quarter Charmant cottage avec piscine au calme
Residential quarter Charmant cottage avec piscine au calme
Residential quarter Charmant cottage avec piscine au calme
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Residential quarter Charmant cottage avec piscine au calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,84M
Nice charming cottage located west of Raanana in a very quiet street. Renovated, large kitchen with central island. Spacious living room with real dining area. Very bright. Basement. Parking and very beautiful garden with swimming pool
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Residential quarter Superbe cottage
Residential quarter Superbe cottage
Residential quarter Superbe cottage
Residential quarter Superbe cottage
Residential quarter Superbe cottage
Residential quarter Superbe cottage
Residential quarter Superbe cottage
Tel Mond, Israel
from
$1,59M
In the heart of the chic suburbs between Netanya and Raanana, central and pastoral. Cottage 5.5 rooms, completely renovated! Large garden, quiet in the back. Land approximately 230 m2, built 150 m2. Private miklat
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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces mamad quartier revivim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces mamad quartier revivim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces mamad quartier revivim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces mamad quartier revivim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces mamad quartier revivim a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$740,220
Apartment 4 rooms at the price of a 3 rooms Price down! 4 room apartment with mamad • Apartment 4 rooms particularly spacious • Approximately 97 m2 built • 3rd floor out of 6 • Immense reception space • 2 sunny terraces (mirpesot) • Mamad (safe room) • Lift • Quiet and qualitative location,…
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Residential quarter Kfar saba quartier calme et tres recherche
Residential quarter Kfar saba quartier calme et tres recherche
Residential quarter Kfar saba quartier calme et tres recherche
Residential quarter Kfar saba quartier calme et tres recherche
Residential quarter Kfar saba quartier calme et tres recherche
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Residential quarter Kfar saba quartier calme et tres recherche
Kfar Saba, Israel
from
$1,38M
5 PARTS – DEGAGATED VIEW – LUMINOUS Apartment of 5 rooms with an area of 128 m2 net (167 m2 arnona), enjoying a beautiful open view. ✔️ Salon facing southeast, very bright ✔️ Open kitchen and pleasant living space ✔️ 2 bathrooms ✔️ Mamad ✔️ 2 parking spaces ✔️ Cave Functional apartment, w…
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Residential quarter Haiarmoukh 4 quartier ramez rishon lezion une experience de vie luxueuse dans le quartier ramez
Residential quarter Haiarmoukh 4 quartier ramez rishon lezion une experience de vie luxueuse dans le quartier ramez
Residential quarter Haiarmoukh 4 quartier ramez rishon lezion une experience de vie luxueuse dans le quartier ramez
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,27M
Quartier Ramez, Rishon LeZion Unique residential project in the very sought after area of Ramez, comprising only 12 housing units. The project was built with emphasis on high construction quality, careful design and rich services. It is located in a quiet and inner street in the heart of the…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville face au parc ideal pour famille religieuse
Residential quarter Centre ville face au parc ideal pour famille religieuse
Residential quarter Centre ville face au parc ideal pour famille religieuse
Residential quarter Centre ville face au parc ideal pour famille religieuse
Residential quarter Centre ville face au parc ideal pour famille religieuse
Residential quarter Centre ville face au parc ideal pour famille religieuse
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,907
Particularly suitable for a religious family, this 5-room apartment located on Opsterland Street offers 130 m2 of living space as well as a 12 m2 Soukka terrace with open views of the small park. Located on the 4th floor, the apartment enjoys a pleasant and green environment in the heart of…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent
Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent
Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent
Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent
Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent
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Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,15M
A new 4 rooms with rare volumes – Borohov Street, Raanana An apartment that is distinguished by what is almost no longer found: very large interior volumes and a terrace of 13 m2 to extend the living room daily. Located on the 4th floor of a building renovated two years ago, the apartment …
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Netanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Residential quarter Netanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Residential quarter Netanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Residential quarter Netanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Residential quarter Netanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Residential quarter Netanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,04M
A fast-growing coastal city, Netanya seduces by its living environment between beaches, walks and lively urban life. Jerusalem Street, just 2 minutes from the beaches and the kikar, this apartment formerly 5 rooms transformed into 4 rooms offers beautiful volumes over 130 m2. Located on th…
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Residential quarter Vue mer nitsa bonne affaire
Residential quarter Vue mer nitsa bonne affaire
Residential quarter Vue mer nitsa bonne affaire
Residential quarter Vue mer nitsa bonne affaire
Residential quarter Vue mer nitsa bonne affaire
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Residential quarter Vue mer nitsa bonne affaire
Netanya, Israel
from
$963,300
Apartment for sale in Netanya, close to Nitsa and the sea! New and quality building with gym and party room. 12th floor with elevators. 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms. 97m2 + 12m2 terrace. Sea view. 2 parking spaces, 1 cellar. Price: 2 850 000
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Maison individuelle de luxe avec piscine est de raanana
Residential quarter Maison individuelle de luxe avec piscine est de raanana
Residential quarter Maison individuelle de luxe avec piscine est de raanana
Residential quarter Maison individuelle de luxe avec piscine est de raanana
Residential quarter Maison individuelle de luxe avec piscine est de raanana
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Residential quarter Maison individuelle de luxe avec piscine est de raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$6,05M
✨ Luxury detached house with pool – East Raanana ✨In one of the most sought after areas of Raanana East, near the Ohel Ari Synagogue, this detached house built only 3 years ago offers a rare, modern and elegant living environment. Divided over 8 rooms, the property offers beautiful receptio…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Nizza proche kikar
Residential quarter Nizza proche kikar
Residential quarter Nizza proche kikar
Residential quarter Nizza proche kikar
Residential quarter Nizza proche kikar
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Residential quarter Nizza proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$777,400
Renovated building – 4 rooms – 116 m2 with 3 orientations – small sea view. Quiet street, next to all amenities and the sea descent. Elevator and covered parking
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville cachere terrasse souccah
Residential quarter Centre ville cachere terrasse souccah
Residential quarter Centre ville cachere terrasse souccah
Residential quarter Centre ville cachere terrasse souccah
Residential quarter Centre ville cachere terrasse souccah
Residential quarter Centre ville cachere terrasse souccah
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,690
Short term rental – Ra'anana – Special Tichri Holidays ??? Available from one week during the period of Roch Hashana, Yom Kippur and Souccot. Minimum 1 week – 5,000 per week, excluding electricity. Enjoy your stay in Ra'anana in this spacious 5-room duplex, ideally located on Keren Hayesso…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf centre ville
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$827,762
Apartment for sale in downtown Netanya, near Shuk, Mall and central bus station. New building with exclusive garden to the building and party room. 9th floor on 12, with 2 elevators. 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms. 113 m2 + 15 m2 of mirpeset. 1 parking space. 1 cellar. Price: 2 449 000
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Terrain 500 m prive au tabu quartier neve zeev a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Terrain 500 m prive au tabu quartier neve zeev a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Terrain 500 m prive au tabu quartier neve zeev a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,67M
Land with grandmother's house 3 rooms For sale exclusively – Half-dunam plot with rare potential in Nevé Zeev, Rishon LeZion • Private half-dunam plot in Tabu • Currently built with a 3 room grandmother's house – 86 m2 • Possibility of building in place a luxury villa of about 286 m2 (inclu…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Vue exceptionnelle quartier tres recherche
Residential quarter Vue exceptionnelle quartier tres recherche
Residential quarter Vue exceptionnelle quartier tres recherche
Residential quarter Vue exceptionnelle quartier tres recherche
Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
from
$1,37M
Apartment located in a very sought after area in Kfar Saba Yerouka. In a 4-storey boutique building, 2 minutes from Raanana, Canyon Ha Yerouka and all amenities. Very nice surface of 135 m2 net [179 m2 arnona]. Large living room overlooking a mirpeset of 26 m2. Sunshine in the morning. Spaci…
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Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
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Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$4,056
For rent: luxurious penthouse in the city center, in a quiet street. Located in a new 5-storey boutique building, this apartment is very spacious with approximately 140 m2 of living space and a huge terrace of about 90 m2. The apartment is fully furnished (it is enough to arrive with its sui…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble grand appartement
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble grand appartement
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble grand appartement
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble grand appartement
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble grand appartement
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,786
For Rent – Ra'anana Located in a sought after area of Ra'anana, this beautiful 6 room apartment offers beautiful volumes and a pleasant living environment, ideal for a family. ✔️ 150 m2 living space ✔️ Terrace (mirpeset) of 16 m2 ✔️ Second floor ✔️ Private parking ✔️ Cave A bright and fun…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
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Residential quarter Tour david vue mer imprenable spa a la maison
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,52M
Luxury apartment for sale in Netanya on the front line of the city center! Apartment with a private spa! Sauna and jacuzzi with treadmill and gym! New and luxurious building of the big builder Briga with 24-hour caretaker (pool, gym and spa with subscription). Tower comprising 8 floors with …
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,04M
NEW PROGRAMME IN PREVENT – RA'ANANA Mordecai Khayat is proud to present a new exceptional real estate program, created by one of Ra'anana's most prestigious builders. Located on Hagalil Street, a few steps from the famous Ahuza Street, this project enjoys a privileged location, close to sh…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Bel appartement au centre ville
Residential quarter Bel appartement au centre ville
Residential quarter Bel appartement au centre ville
Residential quarter Bel appartement au centre ville
Residential quarter Bel appartement au centre ville
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Residential quarter Bel appartement au centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$760,500
Beautiful apartment for sale in downtown Netanya near the shuk, shopping center and central bus station. New building. 10th floor on 12 with 2 lifts. 3 rooms, 2 bathrooms. 90 m2 + 12 m2 terrace. 1 parking space. Double exposure: South, West. Price: 2,250,000 sh
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Commercialisation exclusive gani rishon rue sharira rishon lezion
Residential quarter Commercialisation exclusive gani rishon rue sharira rishon lezion
Residential quarter Commercialisation exclusive gani rishon rue sharira rishon lezion
Residential quarter Commercialisation exclusive gani rishon rue sharira rishon lezion
Residential quarter Commercialisation exclusive gani rishon rue sharira rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Commercialisation exclusive gani rishon rue sharira rishon lezion
Residential quarter Commercialisation exclusive gani rishon rue sharira rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$909,220
Exclusive marketing 4 room apartment spacious, recent (about 3 years only), perfectly designed and neat in every detail. ✔️ About 100 m2 built ✔️ Sun terrace (mirpeset) of about 12 m2 ✔️ South-east orientation ✔️ Unobstructed and green view, not constructible in the future ✔️ 5th floor out o…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse boulevard de nice
Residential quarter Penthouse boulevard de nice
Residential quarter Penthouse boulevard de nice
Residential quarter Penthouse boulevard de nice
Residential quarter Penthouse boulevard de nice
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse boulevard de nice
Residential quarter Penthouse boulevard de nice
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,110
Penthouse of 150 m2 with 3 terraces panoramic sea view of 150 m2. Elevator Shabbat
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Dans rue calme neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Dans rue calme neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Dans rue calme neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Dans rue calme neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Dans rue calme neuf projet de qualite
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Residential quarter Dans rue calme neuf projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,87M
Reference: RN 104 Kiryat Weizmann neighborhood, well known for French and American Project of two high standing condominiums Very nice height under ceiling Land of 250 m2 Built on 3 floors of 300 m2 Basement: security room, bathroom, and surface to be divided into several bedrooms, very larg…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,69M
Apartment 7 rooms For sale apartment with unique garden and renovated in Kiryat Ganim district in Rishon LeZion! * Spacious apartment 7 rooms - 5 bedrooms and two large living rooms * Apartment size: approx. 170 m2 * Large garden of approx. 120 m2 * Additional separate entrance from 1st flo…
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Residential quarter Magnifique villa construite sur 4 niveaux avec piscine a vendre au coeur de raanana
Residential quarter Magnifique villa construite sur 4 niveaux avec piscine a vendre au coeur de raanana
Residential quarter Magnifique villa construite sur 4 niveaux avec piscine a vendre au coeur de raanana
Residential quarter Magnifique villa construite sur 4 niveaux avec piscine a vendre au coeur de raanana
Residential quarter Magnifique villa construite sur 4 niveaux avec piscine a vendre au coeur de raanana
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique villa construite sur 4 niveaux avec piscine a vendre au coeur de raanana
Residential quarter Magnifique villa construite sur 4 niveaux avec piscine a vendre au coeur de raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,36M
Reference: RN 107 District: Kiryat Ganim, the most popular district of Ra'anana, at the border of Herzliya Quiet, green and residential area, at the entrance of a lane without exit Close to public transport, bus and Ra'anana train station Close to Lev HaPark, a shopping centre with supermark…
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Residential quarter Exclusivite rue nordau rishon lezion appartement neuf 4 pieces du promoteur jamais habite
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue nordau rishon lezion appartement neuf 4 pieces du promoteur jamais habite
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue nordau rishon lezion appartement neuf 4 pieces du promoteur jamais habite
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue nordau rishon lezion appartement neuf 4 pieces du promoteur jamais habite
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue nordau rishon lezion appartement neuf 4 pieces du promoteur jamais habite
Show all Residential quarter Exclusivite rue nordau rishon lezion appartement neuf 4 pieces du promoteur jamais habite
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue nordau rishon lezion appartement neuf 4 pieces du promoteur jamais habite
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$861,900
Looking for a new apartment in Gan Nahum? Stop here! Exclusiveness: Rue Nordau, Rishon LeZion Apartment new 4 rooms from the developer, never inhabited – nobody has lived there yet. Spacious apartment with modern design, with superior quality finishes. - Built surface area: approx. 95 m2 - F…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Vente exclusive le penthouse le plus beau et impressionnant du quartier katznelson tres prise a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive le penthouse le plus beau et impressionnant du quartier katznelson tres prise a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive le penthouse le plus beau et impressionnant du quartier katznelson tres prise a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive le penthouse le plus beau et impressionnant du quartier katznelson tres prise a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive le penthouse le plus beau et impressionnant du quartier katznelson tres prise a rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Vente exclusive le penthouse le plus beau et impressionnant du quartier katznelson tres prise a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive le penthouse le plus beau et impressionnant du quartier katznelson tres prise a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,55M
Exclusive sale – The most beautiful and impressive penthouse in the popular Katznelson district in Rishon LeZion! ? Penthouse 5 rooms on one level, fully renovated ? 2014 building (excluding Tama 38) ? Property surface area – 153 m2 built ? Mirpeset (sun terrace) of 37 m2 ? Additional build…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier abramovitch
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier abramovitch
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier abramovitch
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier abramovitch
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier abramovitch
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier abramovitch
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier abramovitch
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$672,620
Abramovich Quarter - Shapira Street New property exclusively for sale!? ? Rishon LeZion Apartment 3 rooms of about 80 m2 large and particularly spacious Large and pleasant reception space for a perfect reception ✔️ 3 orientations - bright and airy ✔️ Parking at the taboo ✔️ Suitable for ho…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Rez de jardin 4 pieces plein centre de raanana
Residential quarter Rez de jardin 4 pieces plein centre de raanana
Residential quarter Rez de jardin 4 pieces plein centre de raanana
Residential quarter Rez de jardin 4 pieces plein centre de raanana
Residential quarter Rez de jardin 4 pieces plein centre de raanana
Residential quarter Rez de jardin 4 pieces plein centre de raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,34M
Nice 4-room garden with large master bedroom and garden. 2 bathrooms, Semel kitchen, mamad and standard parking. Large cellar included. West facing garden, pleasant and quiet. Located right in the city center, quiet, next to the Synagogue Shifte
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Show all Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Netanya, Israel
from
$907,530
Apartment for sale in Netanya, a few steps from the sea and Blvd Nitsa. Well maintained building with beautiful entrance hall and bike room. 4th floor with elevator. 3 rooms very spacious. 2 bathrooms. 92m2. Sea view. 4 exhibitions. Air conditioning in each room. Calm and bright. Miklat in t…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville residence rotem chani
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville residence rotem chani
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville residence rotem chani
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,18M
In the heart of downtown Raanana, a 2-minute walk from all shops and amenities. Very nice 4 rooms with mirpeset facing west, parking and cellar. Very bright apartment. Mamad included
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier rakafot rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier rakafot rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier rakafot rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier rakafot rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier rakafot rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier rakafot rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier rakafot rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$774,020
Rare opportunity in Harakafot – the most beautiful apartment on the market! This kind of good doesn't come every day! ? 3 rooms street Arik Einstein Floor 1 of 4 ✨ Renovated apartment in excellent condition ✨ 2 mirpesot (balcony) – spacious and pleasant ✨ Open and green view – without buildi…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Proche du centre ville au calme
Residential quarter Proche du centre ville au calme
Residential quarter Proche du centre ville au calme
Residential quarter Proche du centre ville au calme
Residential quarter Proche du centre ville au calme
Show all Residential quarter Proche du centre ville au calme
Residential quarter Proche du centre ville au calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,056
Apartment 4 rooms with mamad, 2 bathrooms. Very nice terrace. Quiet residential street, close to the center. Rented weekly (4,000 sh/week) or full month (12,000 sh/month). Electricity and water consumption not included
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,11M
Beautiful apartment of 118 m2 and 9 m2 terrace. parking. orientations South/West very sunny. Close school Yahvne. Nine never live. Interesting price, inferior to walking for a beautiful surface. Very large living room. 2 bathrooms. Decage view of the park
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Bel appartement bon emplacement hauts plafonds spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement bon emplacement hauts plafonds spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement bon emplacement hauts plafonds spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement bon emplacement hauts plafonds spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement bon emplacement hauts plafonds spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement bon emplacement hauts plafonds spacieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,68M
Very nice apartment of 200 m2. 5 rooms.One bedroom duplex penthouse with bathroom. Very large living room 5 m high ceiling. large terrace from the living room and dining area. Modern kitchen with ilot. Parquet in the rooms. At the pool floor and large terrace. mamad /2 parking spaces
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,53M
For sale: upscale private villa located in the sought after area of Neve Hof, in Rishon LeZion. Ideal location: HaIgeret street, quiet and very sought after street, close to the sea. The property enjoys a huge garden surrounding the entire villa, offering total privacy and a peaceful atmosp…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Quartier harakafot haim hefer rishon lezion
Residential quarter Quartier harakafot haim hefer rishon lezion
Residential quarter Quartier harakafot haim hefer rishon lezion
Residential quarter Quartier harakafot haim hefer rishon lezion
Residential quarter Quartier harakafot haim hefer rishon lezion
Residential quarter Quartier harakafot haim hefer rishon lezion
Residential quarter Quartier harakafot haim hefer rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$978,510
Apartment 5 rooms, Harakafot Rishon LeZion district, 124 m2 built, floor 12 on 27, sunny terrace 14 m2 west facing with unobstructed and eternal sea views, north, west and south orientations, underground parking, mamad, 3 elevators, recent and maintained building, luxurious lobby and residen…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Show all Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Netanya, Israel
from
$4,80M
In front of the beach descent – New developer house. Swimming pool and elevator in the residence. 7 rooms with 4 bathrooms. Nice sea view
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Construction neuve nat 600
Residential quarter Construction neuve nat 600
Residential quarter Construction neuve nat 600
Residential quarter Construction neuve nat 600
Residential quarter Construction neuve nat 600
Show all Residential quarter Construction neuve nat 600
Residential quarter Construction neuve nat 600
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,67M
NAT600 HOUSE on 2 floors - 5 rooms - 195 m2 living space + 106 m2 garden possibility to build a swimming pool DELIVERY END 2026
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse de reve a vendre avec piscine privee et vue panoramique sur la mer hashmonaim netanya
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse de reve a vendre avec piscine privee et vue panoramique sur la mer hashmonaim netanya
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse de reve a vendre avec piscine privee et vue panoramique sur la mer hashmonaim netanya
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse de reve a vendre avec piscine privee et vue panoramique sur la mer hashmonaim netanya
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse de reve a vendre avec piscine privee et vue panoramique sur la mer hashmonaim netanya
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse de reve a vendre avec piscine privee et vue panoramique sur la mer hashmonaim netanya
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse de reve a vendre avec piscine privee et vue panoramique sur la mer hashmonaim netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,11M
Reference: NT 225 District: Hashmonaim Recent and modern building of only 6 years old Sumptuous 5-room penthouse including mamad Area of 170 m2 Large terrace of 130 m2 with private pool Panoramic sea view on nearly 200° 19th and last floor with elevators Air conditioning Parental suite with …
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement de grand standing face a la mer une adresse rare face a la mer lexcellence residentielle en bord de mer
Residential quarter Appartement de grand standing face a la mer une adresse rare face a la mer lexcellence residentielle en bord de mer
Residential quarter Appartement de grand standing face a la mer une adresse rare face a la mer lexcellence residentielle en bord de mer
Residential quarter Appartement de grand standing face a la mer une adresse rare face a la mer lexcellence residentielle en bord de mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,38M
In a prestigious street facing the sea, in the heart of an ultra-luxury residential project, discover a rare property located in a contemporary tower of 24 floors, offering only two apartments per level for total privacy. ? Apartment 5 rooms of high standing • 140 m2 with generous volumes •…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,28M
Apartment with 5 rooms with terrace parking and cellar. terrace of 10 m2. pretty open kitchen. Renewed building with mamad. city center near synagogue of Rav Pinto has 2 not d arouza but quiet. Street has a unique sense
Agency
Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,06M
NEW PROGRAMME IN PREVENT – RA'ANANA Mordecai Khayat is proud to present a new exceptional real estate program, created by one of Ra'anana's most prestigious builders. Located on Hagalil Street, a few steps from the famous Ahuza Street, this project enjoys a privileged location, close to sh…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Residential quarter Penthouse au pied du kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,18M
In the heart of the city, enjoying a premium location at the foot of Kikar, discover the advantages of a new building. This spacious penthouse offers: Living area : 187 m2 Outdoor space : Terrace of 50 m2 Major asset: Sea view Comfort : 2 parking spaces + cellar
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,20M
For sale – Spacious villa in Neve Hof district, Rishon LeZion Ideal location, close to the sea. Exceptional property with garden and private swimming pool, ideal for living, investing or making it a foot-to-earth. Rare on the market, to grasp quickly. Characteristics of the property: • 5 m…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Rue shlomo hamelech proche dizengoff
Residential quarter Rue shlomo hamelech proche dizengoff
Residential quarter Rue shlomo hamelech proche dizengoff
Residential quarter Rue shlomo hamelech proche dizengoff
Residential quarter Rue shlomo hamelech proche dizengoff
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Residential quarter Rue shlomo hamelech proche dizengoff
Netanya, Israel
from
$811,200
4 rooms - 115 m2 - West orientation with small sea view. Maintenance building with elevator. Car park
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Yarmuk quartier ramez rishon lezion une experience de vie luxueuse dans le quartier ramez
Residential quarter Yarmuk quartier ramez rishon lezion une experience de vie luxueuse dans le quartier ramez
Residential quarter Yarmuk quartier ramez rishon lezion une experience de vie luxueuse dans le quartier ramez
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,20M
Quartier Ramez, Rishon LeZion Unique residential project in the popular area of Ramez, with only 12 units. The project is built with a particular emphasis on construction quality, careful design and high-end finishes. It is located in a quiet and inner street in the heart of the neighborhoo…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Exclusivite dans le quartier abramovitch rue karl netter rishon lezion
Residential quarter Exclusivite dans le quartier abramovitch rue karl netter rishon lezion
Residential quarter Exclusivite dans le quartier abramovitch rue karl netter rishon lezion
Residential quarter Exclusivite dans le quartier abramovitch rue karl netter rishon lezion
Residential quarter Exclusivite dans le quartier abramovitch rue karl netter rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Exclusivite dans le quartier abramovitch rue karl netter rishon lezion
Residential quarter Exclusivite dans le quartier abramovitch rue karl netter rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$760,500
Exclusive in the Abramovitch district ✨? ? 4 rooms, about 100 m2 in the Tabou (actually much more) ? 1st floor + lift ? Old construction – large luminous spaces ? Master suite with toilet and shower ? Gas water heaters ? Parking at Tabou + convenient parking adjacent to the building ? Well m…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,96M
Agency
Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement luxueux 5 pieces quartier kramim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux 5 pieces quartier kramim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux 5 pieces quartier kramim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux 5 pieces quartier kramim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux 5 pieces quartier kramim a rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Appartement luxueux 5 pieces quartier kramim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux 5 pieces quartier kramim a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,01M
Apartment 5 rooms Large 5 room apartment fully renovated in Kramim district, Rishon LeZion !!! • Large 5 room apartment, spacious and bright • Approximately 114 m2 built (according to arnona) • 4th floor out of 6 • Small building of quality and well maintained – only 13 apartments in total …
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans un bel immeuble kiryat leumi rishon lezion
Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans un bel immeuble kiryat leumi rishon lezion
Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans un bel immeuble kiryat leumi rishon lezion
Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans un bel immeuble kiryat leumi rishon lezion
Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans un bel immeuble kiryat leumi rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans un bel immeuble kiryat leumi rishon lezion
Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans un bel immeuble kiryat leumi rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,62M
Reference: RL 111 District: Kiryat Leumi Recent building 5 pieces including mamad Surface area of 130 m2 14 m2 Mirpeset 10th floor with elevators Air conditioning 2 bathrooms Cave adjoining the apartment Private parking Guard in the building
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble recent centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble recent centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble recent centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble recent centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble recent centre ville
Show all Residential quarter Immeuble recent centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble recent centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$777,400
Building - 4 rooms - 106 m2 + 14 m2 balcony Open view 2 bathrooms renovated 3 car parks Elevator
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Real estate Israel
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