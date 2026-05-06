  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Kadima
  4. Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima

Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima

Kadima, Israel
from
$6,30M
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 36908
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • Village
    Kadima
  • Address
    Hankin

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartments in Kadima Private complex of 16 cottages of very high standing In the heart of Kadima, one of Sharon's most sought after and qualitative localities, discover an exclusive project composed of only 16 prestigious cottages. Kadima seduces by its exceptional living environment, combining residential tranquility, green environment and immediate proximity to the main roads in central Israel. Famous for its quality population, high performance schools and family atmosphere, Kadima is now one of the most popular addresses for families wishing to enjoy a high-end living environment while staying a few minutes from Netanya, Ra'anana, Herzliya and Tel-Aviv. This project is carried out by a recognized builder, specialist in the construction of prestigious villas, enjoying a solid reputation for the quality of his achievements, his irreproachable finishes and his attention to detail. Villas designed for absolute comfort Each villa has been designed to offer generous volumes, perfect functionality and a particularly high level of services. Fitted basement: • Ideal independent space for a studio • Lounge • Chamber • Many facilities (office, games room, independent accommodation, guest space) Ground floor: • Large bright living room • Contemporary American cuisine • Direct access to the private garden • Private swimming pool • Elegant and functional reception spaces Floor: • 4 spacious rooms • High-end parental suite • Modern bathrooms • Optimal comfort for the whole family High standing services The villas will benefit from noble materials, modern amenities and premium finishes that meet the most demanding standards of the Israeli real estate market. Schedule • Start of work : September 2026 • Construction period: 24 months • Expected delivery: September 2028 A rare project aimed at a clientele seeking exclusivity, space and quality of life in one of Sharon's most sought-after sectors.

Location on the map

Kadima, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,30M
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces rue gordon a deux pas de dizengoff et de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,20M
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,29M
Residential quarter Maison de reve meublee avec piscine a louer immediatement
Hadera, Israel
from
$11,900
Residential quarter Maison a vendre a jerusalem talbiye
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$16,38M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Kadima, Israel
from
$6,30M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,56M
FOR SALE – DUPLEX PENTHOUSE 3 PARTS IN FLORENTIN 109 m2 + 63 m2 terrace 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Duplex penthouse High-end finishes Parking New building This magnificent south-west facing duplex offers an exceptional living environment with direct elevator access to the apartment fr…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouvelle residence de haut standing a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Nouvelle residence de haut standing a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Nouvelle residence de haut standing a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Nouvelle residence de haut standing a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Nouvelle residence de haut standing a la marina dashdod
Show all Residential quarter Nouvelle residence de haut standing a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Nouvelle residence de haut standing a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$15,00M
New real estate program in Ashdod Marina. 5 storey luxury residence facing the lake, boats: Apartment loft 5 rooms on the ground floor with private pool, apartment 5 rooms sea view, as well as Penthouse on the ground floor, panoramic sea view with private pool Tivor Building Ashdod Tel (Isra…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,06M
GENERAL BAT YAM Iconic tower-- Very high-end residential Building : Tower of 41 floors Accompanying bank: Mizrahi Tefahot Planned delivery March 2030 Beach: about 800 m Access : nearby tramway live 15/20 minutes from Tel Aviv The project A very high-end residential program in a strategic …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications