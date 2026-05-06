Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima

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Apartments in Kadima
Private complex of 16 cottages of very high standing
In the heart of Kadima, one of Sharon's most sought after and qualitative localities, discover an exclusive project composed of only 16 prestigious cottages.
Kadima seduces by its exceptional living environment, combining residential tranquility, green environment and immediate proximity to the main roads in central Israel. Famous for its quality population, high performance schools and family atmosphere, Kadima is now one of the most popular addresses for families wishing to enjoy a high-end living environment while staying a few minutes from Netanya, Ra'anana, Herzliya and Tel-Aviv.
This project is carried out by a recognized builder, specialist in the construction of prestigious villas, enjoying a solid reputation for the quality of his achievements, his irreproachable finishes and his attention to detail.
Villas designed for absolute comfort
Each villa has been designed to offer generous volumes, perfect functionality and a particularly high level of services.
Fitted basement:
• Ideal independent space for a studio
• Lounge
• Chamber
• Many facilities (office, games room, independent accommodation, guest space)
Ground floor:
• Large bright living room
• Contemporary American cuisine
• Direct access to the private garden
• Private swimming pool
• Elegant and functional reception spaces
Floor:
• 4 spacious rooms
• High-end parental suite
• Modern bathrooms
• Optimal comfort for the whole family
High standing services
The villas will benefit from noble materials, modern amenities and premium finishes that meet the most demanding standards of the Israeli real estate market.
Schedule
• Start of work : September 2026
• Construction period: 24 months
• Expected delivery: September 2028
A rare project aimed at a clientele seeking exclusivity, space and quality of life in one of Sharon's most sought-after sectors.
Location on the map
Kadima, Israel
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