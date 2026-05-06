Residential quarter Penthouse duplex proche mer avec grande terrasse piscinable

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For sale – Duplex penthouse 5 rooms with panoramic terrace and swimming pool
Superb penthouse duplex located on the 11th and 12th floors, offering unobstructed views and a modern and bright living space.
The apartment comprises 119 m2 on the 11th floor with a terrace of 12 m2, as well as a master bedroom on the 12th floor with a private bathroom and a balcony of 12 m2.
A large terrace of 110 m2, piscinable, allows you to fully enjoy the outside.
The penthouse has three bathrooms, four toilets and a parking space.
Work has already begun in the building, located close to the sea, shops, services, schools and transport.
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Netanya, Israel
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