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Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,35M
01/06/2026
$1,35M
31/05/2026
$1,35M
;
4
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ID: 37093
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    rhbt byt hknst

About the complex

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Apartment with 5 rooms with terrace parking and cellar. terrace of 10 m2. pretty open kitchen. Renewed building with mamad. city center near synagogue of Rav Pinto has 2 not d arouza but quiet. Street has a unique sense.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,35M
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