  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Rishon LeZion
  4. Residential quarter Quartier harakafot haim hefer rishon lezion

Residential quarter Quartier harakafot haim hefer rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,90M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 36985
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment 5 rooms, Harakafot Rishon LeZion district, 124 m2 built, floor 12 on 27, sunny terrace 14 m2 west facing with unobstructed and eternal sea views, north, west and south orientations, underground parking, mamad, 3 elevators, recent and maintained building, luxurious lobby and resident room, young and modern area suitable for families, parks and sports grounds within walking distance, comfortable, qualitative and luxurious living experience

Location on the map

Rishon LeZion, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pret dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,75M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Projet netanya centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,50M
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,92M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,89M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Quartier harakafot haim hefer rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,90M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Show all Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,69M
Hagalil Raanana project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana, a new residential project located in the city centre. High-end project – HaGalil 27 & Maccabi 25/27 Live in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods, a prime location, quiet and green, just a stone's thr…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
from
$4,46M
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover Luxury in the Heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yovel, this exceptional real estate project offers you the opportunity to live in a high-end residence combining comfort and modernity. Composed of apartments of 2 to 5 rooms, this new creation is a rea…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Special investisseur immeuble neuf 3 pieces ascenseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur immeuble neuf 3 pieces ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,24M
Bauhaus Renovate Building - Nine 3 rooms with elevator perfect as rental investment Perfect 1st purchase Possibility to buy parking +400k
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications