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Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville

Raanana, Israel
from
$3,98M
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8
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ID: 37057
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    HaMaapilim

About the complex

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HaGalil Raanana Project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana, a new residential project located in the city centre. High-end project – HaGalil 27 & Maccabi 25/27 Live in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods, a prime location, quiet and green, just a stone's throw away: • Best Schools • City center & shops • Parks and green spaces • Daily transportation and services 3 luxury boutique buildings Contemporary architecture Exceptional apartments: • 2 pieces • 3 pieces • 4 pieces • 5 pieces A life setting sought by Israeli & Francophone families. Why invest here? • Prestigious address in Raanana • High Heritage Value Project • Impeccable manufacturer quality • Strong demand for rental and resale

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,98M
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