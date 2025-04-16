  1. Realting.com
  yryyt hwd hsrwn mynhl hkspym

New buildings for sale in yryyt hwd hsrwn mynhl hkspym

Raanana
7
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$924,161
new apartment 3 p beautiful view degagee. on the gardens terrace of 25 m2. Sukka. south and west side. 2 parking lots in a cellar. the apartment is rented until July 2026 at 6200 sh/month
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence calme
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$851,127
Nice 4 room apartment. First floor. Renovation made with interior architect. Great piece to live. Mamad. Terrace and covered parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement familial a neve zemer
Residential quarter Appartement familial a neve zemer
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,26M
Beautiful 5-room family apartment in the heart of Neve Zemer bright and spacious. Very nice volumes and very nice height under ceiling. Terrace of 20 m2.. 1 parental suite and 1 junior suite. 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar To be seen absolutely
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,06M
Apartment with 5 rooms with terrace parking and cellar. terrace of 10 m2. pretty open kitchen. Renewed building with mamad. city center near synagogue of Rav Pinto has 2 not d arouza but quiet. Street has a unique sense
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux magnifique projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$19,663
Beautiful luxurious new and modern house. Private elevator . swimming pool cinema room. All the comfort and luxury you can see in an exceptional area. for more information contact us
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion
Raanana, Israel
from
$897,476
Apartment of 4 rooms well agency. terrace of 14 m2 parking. Shwartz Street. Close school Ariel and synagogue. All commodits are proxim
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre bel appartement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing hauts plafonds investi neuf quartier religieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre bel appartement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing hauts plafonds investi neuf quartier religieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,37M
Exceptional .... Beautiful apartment of 5 rooms located in the city center of Raanana. very large living room. Beautiful bedrooms (about 15m2) each. 2 bathrooms. Dressing. terrace 15 m2 west side view degagee. cellar and parking. Shabbatic asc. terrace soccah 16 m2
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement dans un bel immeuble grand projet de qualite
Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement dans un bel immeuble grand projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,31M
Nice apartment with 6 rooms. Rare to find in Raanana. Completely renewed and very invested. Nice kitchen. building after Tama ( Renovo) very well placed. - You're on the way. close to shops and commodit. parking garage mamad cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds luxueux magnifique
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds luxueux magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,38M
Very beautiful Penthouse 6 pieces. ( 273 m2 arnona) Alone. Very invested. Security room. 2 beautiful terraces soucca. New Neot Sade neighborhood. 2 underground parking spaces. 1 cellar. Shabbatic elevator. Country club has two steps. a terrace of 120 m2 living area and 30 m2 kitchen side. li…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,233
Apartment with 3 rooms. 2 bathrooms. large terrace of 25 m2. view degagee . Parking. available from 1/03/2025
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire clair
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire clair
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,12M
Duplex with stunning views. We see the sea. 5 rooms Living room not very large but it opens onto a beautiful terrace soukka. on the other terrace. 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar. Very green neighborhood near school
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer neuf quartier religieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer neuf quartier religieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$997,195
beautiful apartment very sunny of 119m2 4 rooms with terrace, kitchen very invested and parking. A few minutes walk from the Yahvne school. Quiet street
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Calme grand jardin investi spacieux
Residential quarter Calme grand jardin investi spacieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,08M
Beautiful detached house of 344 m2 on 421 m2 of land. Eight pieces. Very beautiful garden. Nice swimming pool. House in excellent state. Quiet and residential area. Great living room. Nice kitchen
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Tres beau 4 pieces a louer a neve zemer
Residential quarter Tres beau 4 pieces a louer a neve zemer
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,247
For rent in a boutique building of Neve Zemer, a nice 4 rooms with beautiful volumes and a beautiful ceiling height. Very bright apartment. Terrace of 14 m2. 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
