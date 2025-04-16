Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Beautiful 5-room family apartment in the heart of Neve Zemer bright and spacious.
Very nice volumes and very nice height under ceiling.
Terrace of 20 m2..
1 parental suite and 1 junior suite.
2 parking spaces and 1 cellar
To be seen absolutely
Apartment with 5 rooms with terrace parking and cellar.
terrace of 10 m2.
pretty open kitchen. Renewed building with mamad.
city center near synagogue of Rav Pinto has 2 not d arouza but quiet. Street has a unique sense
Exceptional .... Beautiful apartment of 5 rooms located in the city center of Raanana.
very large living room. Beautiful bedrooms (about 15m2) each. 2 bathrooms. Dressing. terrace 15 m2 west side view degagee. cellar and parking.
Shabbatic asc. terrace soccah 16 m2
Nice apartment with 6 rooms. Rare to find in Raanana.
Completely renewed and very invested.
Nice kitchen.
building after Tama ( Renovo) very well placed. - You're on the way.
close to shops and commodit.
parking garage mamad cellar
Very beautiful Penthouse 6 pieces. ( 273 m2 arnona) Alone. Very invested. Security room. 2 beautiful terraces soucca. New Neot Sade neighborhood. 2 underground parking spaces. 1 cellar. Shabbatic elevator. Country club has two steps.
a terrace of 120 m2 living area and 30 m2 kitchen side. li…
Duplex with stunning views. We see the sea. 5 rooms Living room not very large but it opens onto a beautiful terrace soukka. on the other terrace. 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar. Very green neighborhood near school