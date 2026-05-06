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Residential quarter Maison individuelle de luxe avec piscine est de raanana

Raanana, Israel
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$18,90M
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9
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ID: 37948
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Atidim

About the complex

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✨ Luxury detached house with pool – East Raanana ✨In one of the most sought after neighbourhoods of Raanana East, near the Ohel Ari Synagogue, this detached house built only 3 years ago offers a rare, modern and elegant living environment. Divided over 8 rooms, the property offers beautiful reception areas, a superb ceiling height and fluid circulation designed for a comfortable family life. ✔️ Swimming pool ✔️ Private lift ✔️ Very large basement with cinema room ✔️ Beautiful parental suite ✔️ Terrace adjoining the kitchen ✔️ Modern services ✔️ Recent 3 year house only A bright and refined property, combining modern comfort, volumes and sought after location.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Maison individuelle de luxe avec piscine est de raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$18,90M
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