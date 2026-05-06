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Residential quarter Centre ville face au parc pour famille religieuse

Raanana, Israel
from
$8,800
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5
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ID: 37941
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    HaBanim

About the complex

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Particularly suitable for a religious family, this 5-room apartment located on Opsterland Street offers 130 m2 of living space as well as a 12 m2 Soukka terrace with open views of the small park. Located on the 4th floor, the apartment enjoys a pleasant and green environment in the heart of the city. ✔️ Double sink ✔️ 2 ovens ✔️ Soukka Terrace ✔️ Open view ✔️ 1 parking lot ✔️ Miklat on the ground floor ✔️ Near synagogues, schools and amenities A comfortable and functional apartment, ideal for a pleasant family life in a sought after area of Raanana.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville face au parc pour famille religieuse
Raanana, Israel
from
$8,800
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