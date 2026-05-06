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Residential quarter Centre ville belle terrasse

Raanana, Israel
from
$3,99M
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5
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ID: 37121
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Hafetz Haim, Hafetz Haim Garden

About the complex

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New opportunity in Raanana – Hafetz Haim Street Close to Yhavne School, in a family and sought after environment. Apartment 4 rooms, very spacious and pleasant to live : ✔️ 120 m2 living space (160 m2 arnona) ✔️ Beautiful terrace of 25 m2, ideal for the soucca ✔️ Large living space ✔️ Mamad ✔️ 2 bathrooms ✔️ 2 cellars ✔️ 2 parking spaces An apartment with rare volumes, well located, offering a real comfort of daily life. ? For more information or to arrange a visit, contact us

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville belle terrasse
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,99M
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