Residential quarter Appartement luxueux de 4 pieces dans le quartier neve hof rishon lezion

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
For sale rare property on high floor with feeling of privacy, open spaces and stunning sea views
▪️ 104 m2 4 exhibitions - from the terrace view northwest, east
▪️ 40 m2 peripheral terrace
▪️ 12th floor with open and beautiful view
▪️ 4 complete exhibitions – East-North-West-South
▪️ Open view of the sea and the horizon from all angles
The apartment has undergone a complete and neat renovation of high level, with a perfect layout for a family looking for a real quality of life.
✔️ Complete renovation a year ago
✔️ Gas water heating
✔️ Mini central air conditioning
✔️ Spacious and bright living room with exit to dream terrace
✔️ Custom carpentry kitchen with glass cupboards
✔️ Luxurious parental suite including: dressing room + toilet and private shower
✔️ Large and spacious additional toilets and shower - Korean marble in bathrooms
✔️ Separate laundry
✔️ Room with integrated carpentry
✔️ Mamad 14 m2 - exceptional dimensions
✔️ 2 parking spaces in series
✔️ The apartment can be sold furnished according to negotiation
Rapid or flexible release.
Luxurious and maintained building comprising: ?️ Sports hall
? Sauna
? Showers
?️ Luxurious entrance hall and atmosphere of real standing
Location on the map
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return