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Residential quarter Appartement luxueux de 4 pieces dans le quartier neve hof rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$3,38M
;
10
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ID: 37000
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

About the complex

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For sale rare property on high floor with feeling of privacy, open spaces and stunning sea views ▪️ 104 m2 4 exhibitions - from the terrace view northwest, east ▪️ 40 m2 peripheral terrace ▪️ 12th floor with open and beautiful view ▪️ 4 complete exhibitions – East-North-West-South ▪️ Open view of the sea and the horizon from all angles The apartment has undergone a complete and neat renovation of high level, with a perfect layout for a family looking for a real quality of life. ✔️ Complete renovation a year ago ✔️ Gas water heating ✔️ Mini central air conditioning ✔️ Spacious and bright living room with exit to dream terrace ✔️ Custom carpentry kitchen with glass cupboards ✔️ Luxurious parental suite including: dressing room + toilet and private shower ✔️ Large and spacious additional toilets and shower - Korean marble in bathrooms ✔️ Separate laundry ✔️ Room with integrated carpentry ✔️ Mamad 14 m2 - exceptional dimensions ✔️ 2 parking spaces in series ✔️ The apartment can be sold furnished according to negotiation Rapid or flexible release. Luxurious and maintained building comprising: ?️ Sports hall ? Sauna ? Showers ?️ Luxurious entrance hall and atmosphere of real standing

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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement luxueux de 4 pieces dans le quartier neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$3,38M
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