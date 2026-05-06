  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Kfar Saba
  4. Residential quarter Kfar saba quartier calme et tres demande

Residential quarter Kfar saba quartier calme et tres demande

Kfar Saba, Israel
from
$4,19M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 37124
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Kfar Saba
  • Address
    Shoshana Damari

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
5 PARTS – DEGAGATED VIEW – LUMINOUS Apartment of 5 rooms with an area of 128 m2 net (167 m2 arnona), enjoying a nice open view. ✔️ Exhibition South-East, very bright ✔️ Open kitchen and pleasant living space ✔️ 2 bathrooms ✔️ Mamad ✔️ 2 parking spaces ✔️ Cave A functional apartment, well oriented, with real potential for a family.

Location on the map

Kfar Saba, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres recherche sur givat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,180
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces proche de la mer avec parking terrasse et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,78M
Residential quarter Appartement rue rembrandt etat neuf immeuble construit en 2025
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,65M
Residential quarter Maison a vendre a jerusalem talbiye
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$16,38M
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
from
$2,90M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Kfar saba quartier calme et tres demande
Kfar Saba, Israel
from
$4,19M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,09M
Park HaYam, Netanya, close to the sea. New apartment of 102 m2 + terrace 14 m2, 10th floor, 4 rooms. Electra project, modern 30-storey tower. Parking + cellar, immediate entrance. Family area, close to shops, schools and beaches. Price down: 3,050,000 (promoting price 3,390,000)
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Central 2 terrasses proche commerces
Residential quarter Central 2 terrasses proche commerces
Residential quarter Central 2 terrasses proche commerces
Residential quarter Central 2 terrasses proche commerces
Residential quarter Central 2 terrasses proche commerces
Residential quarter Central 2 terrasses proche commerces
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,87M
Located in a sought after residential environment in Raanana, this 5-room duplex offers a rare balance between interior volumes and exterior spaces. A well thought out for a real family life, with an organization on two levels fluid and functional. ✔️ 5 pieces ✔️ 2 terraces → 80 m2 on the …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo
Show all Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,23M
FOR SALE - NEW PENTHOUSE WITH PRIVATE PISCINE IN KEREM HATEIMANIM, TEL-AVIV-YAFO 6th and last floor 140 m2 living space 60 m2 of balconies 70 m2 of private roof terrace 30 m2 private swimming pool 5 pieces 2 private parking spaces 1 private storage room Views and unique atmosphere A…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications