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Residential quarter Projet netanya centre ville

Netanya, Israel
from
$3,23M
;
7
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ID: 37218
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Kaplansky, 7

About the complex

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Sun Garden Netanya Project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . The project is located in the city center of netanya more precisely in the street Bellinsson near the kikar less than 15 minutes walk and close to roof Project characteristics Sun Garden project built on several dunam The prestigious residential buildings will be surrounded by gardens and private playgrounds at the residence Sun Garden meets all environmental and economic standards A beautiful lobby of a beautiful height of This will be decorated and realized by a 2 luxurious u lifts fast and modern including a shabbatisue The project is accompanied by a Guarantee Apartment features Apartment of 4,5 rooms with a surface of 124m2 plus a terrace of 16m2 Apartment of 5 rooms with a surface of 130 m2 plus a terrace of 24m2 Very luxurious interior service Porcelain granite tiles 80/80 or 100/100 Porcelain granite tiles in the rooms or parquet floor to choose. Terrace choice tile, parquet or teak Centralized air conditioning latest generation. High quality interior doors Choice of kitchen, among the best companies on the market, marble work plan Bathroom tiles up to ceiling Hanging toilets Home cinema preparation Electrical stores in all the house Quality mixer valve Apartment sold with parking space March/April 2030 issue

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet netanya centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,23M
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