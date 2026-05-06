Residential quarter Quartier neve hadarim appartement 4 pieces rishon lezion

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Exclusive sale in the Nevé Hadarim district, 4 room apartment renovated high standing with huge terrace and open view!
If you are looking to move into a dwelling that does not require any work — this is the apartment you need.
Spacious and bright 4-room apartment, 91 m2, on the 8th floor on 9 in a neat and quiet building.
✅ Large sunny terrace of about 18 m2
✅ West-north exhibitions — bright and airy all day
✅ Complete renovation high standing
✅ Parquet throughout the apartment
✅ Master suite with toilet and bathroom
✅ 2 lifts
✅ Parking space at the tabu
✅ Anti-aircraft shelter in the building
✅ Condominium charges about 300
✅ Municipal tax approximately 1 050 for two months
? Huge advantage:
The building is in advanced process of adding mamad — all payments already made!
Potential for meaningful appreciation and peace of mind for the future.
Perfect apartment for families looking for quality of life, good location and accommodation ready to live.
Marketing price 2,590 000
Location on the map
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return