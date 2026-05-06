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Residential quarter Quartier neve hadarim appartement 4 pieces rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,59M
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11
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ID: 36986
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

About the complex

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Exclusive sale in the Nevé Hadarim district, 4 room apartment renovated high standing with huge terrace and open view! If you are looking to move into a dwelling that does not require any work — this is the apartment you need. Spacious and bright 4-room apartment, 91 m2, on the 8th floor on 9 in a neat and quiet building. ✅ Large sunny terrace of about 18 m2 ✅ West-north exhibitions — bright and airy all day ✅ Complete renovation high standing ✅ Parquet throughout the apartment ✅ Master suite with toilet and bathroom ✅ 2 lifts ✅ Parking space at the tabu ✅ Anti-aircraft shelter in the building ✅ Condominium charges about 300 ✅ Municipal tax approximately 1 050 for two months ? Huge advantage: The building is in advanced process of adding mamad — all payments already made! Potential for meaningful appreciation and peace of mind for the future. Perfect apartment for families looking for quality of life, good location and accommodation ready to live. Marketing price 2,590 000

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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter Quartier neve hadarim appartement 4 pieces rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,59M
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