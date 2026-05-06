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Residential quarter Investissement rare en centre ville

Raanana, Israel
from
$2,89M
;
4
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ID: 37109
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Levi Eshkol, 20

About the complex

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Very bright 3 rooms in the center of Raanana, with mirpeset of 15 m2, nice kitchen, parking and storage. A rare product at this location, ideal for an investment. A very popular to see quickly.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Investissement rare en centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,89M
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