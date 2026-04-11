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Residential quarter Kfar saba tout proche du canyon arim tres grand duplex rue calme
Residential quarter Kfar saba tout proche du canyon arim tres grand duplex rue calme
Residential quarter Kfar saba tout proche du canyon arim tres grand duplex rue calme
Residential quarter Kfar saba tout proche du canyon arim tres grand duplex rue calme
Residential quarter Kfar saba tout proche du canyon arim tres grand duplex rue calme
Residential quarter Kfar saba tout proche du canyon arim tres grand duplex rue calme
Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
from
$10,500
Large duplex 190 m2. Level 1: very large living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, mamad, 2 bathrooms. Level 2: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and games/television corner. Elevator and parking
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Vue exceptionnelle quartier tres recherche
Residential quarter Vue exceptionnelle quartier tres recherche
Residential quarter Vue exceptionnelle quartier tres recherche
Residential quarter Vue exceptionnelle quartier tres recherche
Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
from
$4,15M
Apartment located in a very sought after area in Kfar Saba Yerouka. In a 4-storey boutique building 2 min from Raanana, Canyon Ha Yerouka and all amenities. Very nice surface of 135 m2 net [179 m2 arnona]. Large living room overlooking a 26 m2 terrace. We enjoy the sun in the morning. The ro…
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Real estate Israel
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