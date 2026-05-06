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Residential quarter Maison bi familiale de caractere et datmosphere uniques a vendre a kiryat hasharon netanya

Netanya, Israel
from
$2,67M
01/06/2026
$2,67M
31/05/2026
$2,66M
;
8
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ID: 37029
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Deganya, 71

About the complex

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This house won't suit everyone. It is ideal for those looking for a real home, a warm and peaceful atmosphere. Spacious and bright, this two-family house is located in a quiet dead end in Kiryat Hasharon. With an area of 264 m2, it is built on a plot of about 295 m2 with a garden with fruit trees. Built in 2011 and in excellent condition. On the ground floor, a large living room with high ceilings, bay windows and functional fireplace. The fireplace, a real source of heat, creates a warm and friendly atmosphere in winter. Spacious kitchen and living rooms for guests. Upstairs, four bedrooms including a master suite. Two bedrooms with access to a balcony. Three bathrooms in total in the main house. In the basement, a separate apartment with kitchen, bathroom and two toilets. Ideal for a family member or a single person. The house is located in a sought after neighborhood, popular with families and technology professionals. Close to schools, a park, a municipal sports centre and a stadium. Easy and fast access to Highway 2 and about fifteen minutes by car from the sea. This house of character is made for those who seek quality of life, space and privacy. It's not a standard house and it won't suit everyone.

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Maison bi familiale de caractere et datmosphere uniques a vendre a kiryat hasharon netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,67M
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