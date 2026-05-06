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Residential quarter Rare a la location maison avec piscine

Raanana, Israel
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$42,000
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Residential quarter Rare a la location maison avec piscine
1
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ID: 37928
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Yaacob Hazan

About the complex

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✨ For Rent – Family house with swimming pool west of Ra'anana ✨Located in a quiet and sought after area of western Raanana, this house offers a rare living environment for a family looking for space, comfort and exterior. Built on a plot of 380 m2, the house develops about 420 m2 built with beautiful volumes and a real separation of living spaces. ✔️ 8 pieces + mamad ✔️ 5 bedrooms ✔️ Double stay ✔️ Large basement ✔️ Private pool ✔️ Pleasant and easy to live garden A bright and functional house, ideal for a family wishing to enjoy a sought after residential environment while remaining close to amenities.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Rare a la location maison avec piscine
Raanana, Israel
from
$42,000
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