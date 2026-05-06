Residential quarter Rare a la location maison avec piscine

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✨ For Rent – Family house with swimming pool west of Ra'anana ✨Located in a quiet and sought after area of western Raanana, this house offers a rare living environment for a family looking for space, comfort and exterior.
Built on a plot of 380 m2, the house develops about 420 m2 built with beautiful volumes and a real separation of living spaces.
✔️ 8 pieces + mamad
✔️ 5 bedrooms
✔️ Double stay
✔️ Large basement
✔️ Private pool
✔️ Pleasant and easy to live garden
A bright and functional house, ideal for a family wishing to enjoy a sought after residential environment while remaining close to amenities.
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Raanana, Israel
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