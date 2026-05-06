  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Rishon LeZion
  4. Residential quarter

Residential quarter

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,32M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 37935
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

Location on the map

Rishon LeZion, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,50M
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf au calme pres de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,21M
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Netivot, Israel
from
$1,58M
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville complexe rotem chani
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,49M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,39M
You are viewing
Residential quarter
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,32M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bien situe
Residential quarter Bien situe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,006
Apartment in very good condition, partially furnished, close to public transport, highly recommended
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Studio dexception A tel aviv emplacement premium
Residential quarter Studio dexception A tel aviv emplacement premium
Residential quarter Studio dexception A tel aviv emplacement premium
Residential quarter Studio dexception A tel aviv emplacement premium
Residential quarter Studio dexception A tel aviv emplacement premium
Show all Residential quarter Studio dexception A tel aviv emplacement premium
Residential quarter Studio dexception A tel aviv emplacement premium
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,99M
For sale, studio completely refurbished, located at 56 Allenby Street, in the heart of Tel Aviv. Within a building with elevator, this property offers a modern, elegant and perfectly optimized living space. The complete renovation was carried out with quality materials, allowing immediate i…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Exclusivite propriete exceptionnelle dans le quartier american colony a rishon lezion maison jumelee
Residential quarter Exclusivite propriete exceptionnelle dans le quartier american colony a rishon lezion maison jumelee
Residential quarter Exclusivite propriete exceptionnelle dans le quartier american colony a rishon lezion maison jumelee
Residential quarter Exclusivite propriete exceptionnelle dans le quartier american colony a rishon lezion maison jumelee
Residential quarter Exclusivite propriete exceptionnelle dans le quartier american colony a rishon lezion maison jumelee
Show all Residential quarter Exclusivite propriete exceptionnelle dans le quartier american colony a rishon lezion maison jumelee
Residential quarter Exclusivite propriete exceptionnelle dans le quartier american colony a rishon lezion maison jumelee
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$4,92M
Exclusive - Exceptional property in the American Colony district of Rishon LeZion !!! Unique and impressive semi-detached house on a plot of about 230m2 with 165m2 built, 6.5 rooms, mamad, possibility to create a housing unit. Fully renovated, new electrical installations and plumbing, luxur…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications