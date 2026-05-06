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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,16M
01/06/2026
$1,16M
31/05/2026
$1,16M
;
6
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ID: 37095
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    rhbt byt hknst

About the complex

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Beautiful apartment of 118 m2 and 9 m2 terrace. parking. orientations South/West very sunny. Close school Yahvne. Nine never live. Interesting price, inferior to walking for a beautiful surface. Very large living room. 2 bathrooms. Decage view of the park

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,16M
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