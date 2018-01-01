Geo Estate
Geo Estate — is a real estate agency founded in 2018 in Batumi. The company specializes in investments in luxury, new-build property with increased profitability. We provide our customers with personal and comprehensive expert assistance, as well as legal support at every stage of the deal. Moreover, we do not charge you a commission and thanks to our knowledge of market conjecture guarantee the best property price, which allows you to buy real estate cheaper and with more favorable conditions, than if you purchase it from the developer directly.
Consultations & Legal advice
Individual selection of investment proposals from an exclusive pool of real estate with an increased level of profitability
Organization of real estate virtual tours
Organization of business tours for real estate in Georgia
Negotiating with the developer and full approval of all details
Legal purity verification of real estate
Real estate appraisal by a state or independent auditor
Full legal assistance of the deal with highly qualified and experienced lawyers
Organization of remote real estate deals without visiting Georgia, with the registration of ownership in the Ministry of Justice of Georgia
Assistance in obtaining a residence permit, tax resident status, and solving immigration issues
Assistance in obtaining a 0% installment plan from the developer or mortgage lending