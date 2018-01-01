  1. Realting.com
Geo Estate

Georgia, Tabidze Street 1, Tbilisi, Georgia
Geo Estate
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2018
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
www.geo-estate.com
Company description

Geo Estate — is a real estate agency founded in 2018 in Batumi. The company specializes in investments in luxury, new-build property with increased profitability. We provide our customers with personal and comprehensive expert assistance, as well as legal support at every stage of the deal. Moreover, we do not charge you a commission and thanks to our knowledge of market conjecture guarantee the best property price, which allows you to buy real estate cheaper and with more favorable conditions, than if you purchase it from the developer directly.

Services

  • Consultations & Legal advice

  • Individual selection of investment proposals from an exclusive pool of real estate with an increased level of profitability

  • Organization of real estate virtual tours

  • Organization of business tours for real estate in Georgia

  • Negotiating with the developer and full approval of all details

  • Legal purity verification of real estate

  • Real estate appraisal by a state or independent auditor

  • Full legal assistance of the deal with highly qualified and experienced lawyers

  • Organization of remote real estate deals without visiting Georgia, with the registration of ownership in the Ministry of Justice of Georgia

  • Assistance in obtaining a residence permit, tax resident status, and solving immigration issues

  • Assistance in obtaining a 0% installment plan from the developer or mortgage lending

New buildings
Diplomatic Residence
Diplomatic Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 114,179
61–287 m² 16 apartments
Completion date: 2023
Real estate agency: Geo Estate

The complex is located in the diplomatic district of Krtsanisi. On the territory of the complex, there are exquisite recreation areas with landscape design, as well as a children's playground. The complex has panoramic views of old Tbilisi, a well-maintained and planted courtyard, 24/7 security & concierge service, underground parking, as well a ventilated facade, aluminum doors & windows, energy-effective building materials, and KONE elevators.

Subtropic Residence
Subtropic Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from € 27,811
35–30 360 m² 13 apartments
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: Geo Estate

 

  • 20-story apartment complex
  • Construction completion — April 2024
  • First-line location, 120 meters to the sea
  • Apartments total — 247 / Apartments per floor — 13

 

INFRASTRUCTURE

 

  • Playroom
  • Reception
  • Private beach
  • Beach restaurant
  • ​Concierge service
  • Commercial spaces
  • Underground parking
  • Apartment management company

 

TECHNICAL

 

  • Free layout
  • 2 large elevators
  • Fire safety system
  • Panoramic windows
  • The complex has gas
  • Aluminum door/window
  • Balconies made of aluminum
  • All apartments with sea view

 

APARTMENTS CONDITION

 

White Walls:

  • Wiring 
  • Floor screed 
  • Heating troughs 
  • Finished balcony 
  • Entrance iron door
  • Plastered partitions
  • Aluminum door/window 
  • Risers (water, gas, sewage)

 

The turnkey option will be available at an extra charge in the late construction stages!

 

 

DISTANCE

 

  • Sea — 120 m
  • Botanical Garden — 1.5 km
  • Batumi — 2 km / Old city — 6 km
  • Kobuleti — 20 km
  • Turkey — 25 km
  • Ski resort (Goderdzi) — 114 km
  • Tbilisi — 365 km
Saburtalo Residence
Saburtalo Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 64,416
91–179 m² 8 apartments
Completion date: 2023
Real estate agency: Geo Estate

Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the first floor of the residential complex will be located various shopping facilities, including an international brand hypermarket. The complex has recreation green areas, underground parking, and panoramic city views.

Luxor Residence
Luxor Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from € 67,239
37–121 m² 5 apartments
Real estate agency: Geo Estate

The residential complex Luxor Residence has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor swimming pool, indoor swimming pool, casino, SPA, fitness, beauty salon, supermarket 24/7, pharmacy, restaurants, cafés, fast food outlets, sports grounds, entertainment & pleasure zones, and free parking.

Lisi Residence
Lisi Residence
Tkhinvali, Georgia
from € 45,631
35–54 m² 7 apartments
Completion date: 2023
Real estate agency: Geo Estate

Lisi Residence is an eco-friendly, secure complex of private houses and low-rise apartment blocks built on up to 23 000 m2 of land that meets all the modern lifestyle low-density development requirements and is located near the shores of Lisi Lake. The complex has a swimming pool, 24/7 security, sports playgrounds, and a kid's area. State of delivery of the apartment — renovation/turnkey. Total area — 52.65 m2. Living area — 46 m2. Balcony area — 6.65 m2. 0% installment plan from the developer for 1 year. Initial payment — from 30%.

Our agents in Georgia
Elias Marino
Elias Marino
92 properties
