In this complex, water is presented by numerous swimming pools, including a large lagoon pool on Bukit, and a spa center plunging into the atmosphere of relax and serenity. The unique features of the complex is water, which can be tasted only here.

Amenities

2 restaurants, bar

spa center

Smart GYM

2 swimming pools with a view of the ocean

walking areas

360 children's educative campus

Land lease period - guaranteed 50 years with an option to extend.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Pandawa Beach - 3 minutes drive

Airport - 33 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure