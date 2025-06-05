Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Peramos
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Nea Peramos, Greece

3 properties total found
Studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
Studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Apartment for sale 41 sq.m. located on the 1st floor of a building …
$131,436
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: newly built apartment for sale 40 sq.m. facade on the ground floor.…
$120,926
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction apartment of 48 sq.m. facade on the gro…
$120,746
