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Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

;
South Pilio Municipality
15
Volos Municipality
5
Municipla unit of Milies
5
Sipias Municipal Unit
4
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22 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Milies, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Milies, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of one bed…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Argalasti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Argalasti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Makryrrachi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Makryrrachi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kalamaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kalamaki, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 233 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 233 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Argalasti, Greece
Cottage
Argalasti, Greece
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage of 60 sq.m. in Voloso-Pilio. The cottage consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$245,651
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Melissatika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Melissatika, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Athens North: Nea Ionia - Lazaron 112 Sq.m., 2 Be…
$291,341
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 9 bedrooms in Argalasti, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Argalasti, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 320 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Argalasti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Argalasti, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroo…
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Milies, Greece
Cottage
Milies, Greece
Area 210 m²
Two separate detached houses are for sale in the village of Vyzitsa, Pelion (turnk…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Volos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Volos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$920,953
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Lavkos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavkos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Groun…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Milies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Milies, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Promyri, Greece
Villa
Promyri, Greece
Area 440 m²
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 5 bedrooms (oak floors)…
$3,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Milies, Greece
Villa
Milies, Greece
Area 400 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the village of Southern Pelion, near Volos. Great Deluxe…
$7,08M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Melissatika, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Melissatika, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
For Sale - Residential Studio - Athens North: Nea Ionia - Kalogreza 38 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 …
$122,363
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Makrinitsa, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrinitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 314 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 314 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Promyri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Promyri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Trikeri, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Trikeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Basement consists of one storeroom.…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Lavkos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Lavkos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedro…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kala Nera, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kala Nera, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Dimini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dimini, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement co…
$117,481
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Regional Unit of Magnesia

houses

Properties features in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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