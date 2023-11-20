UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Regional Unit of Magnesia
Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece
South Pilio Municipality
13
Volos Municipality
9
Zagora - Mouresi Municipality
4
Nea Ionia
3
Clear all
27 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Zagora, Greece
6
2
170 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
€280,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Vyzitsa, Greece
4
2
175 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of one b…
€330,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Tsangarada, Greece
9
2
280 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
€790,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Volos Municipality, Greece
9
4
300 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
€780,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Nea Ionia, Greece
4
2
118 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€150,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pinakates, Greece
5
3
270 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
€850,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Anilio, Greece
1
383 m²
1
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
€630,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Stagiates, Greece
4
2
100 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€170,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Ionia, Greece
4
2
103 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€150,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Makrinitsa, Greece
9
1
314 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 314 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
€850,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
1
400 m²
1
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the village of Southern Pelion, near Volos. Great Deluxe…
€6,00M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
8
3
160 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
€275,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
3
1
138 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 138 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground…
€185,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Volos Municipality, Greece
7
3
289 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground…
€320,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Milina, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
€120,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Milina, Greece
4
2
200 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€380,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
5
332 m²
2
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 3 double bedrooms (oak …
€1,25M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
11
4
320 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 7 bedr…
€800,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
7
3
200 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 4 bedr…
€550,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Ionia, Greece
10
4
520 m²
1
For sale 4-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
€750,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Lavkos, Greece
4
1
100 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
€320,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
3
1
70 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
€160,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vyzitsa, Greece
1
210 m²
1
Two separate detached houses are for sale in the village of Vyzitsa, Pelion (turnkey). Each …
€320,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Volos Municipality, Greece
7
3
260 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 260 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of one b…
€400,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5
2
160 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
€350,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Almyros Municipality, Greece
8
250 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. A magnificent view of the sea op…
€1,47M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 10 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Anchialos, Greece
14
4
430 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground…
€240,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Search using the map
