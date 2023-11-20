Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

South Pilio Municipality
13
Volos Municipality
9
Zagora - Mouresi Municipality
4
Nea Ionia
3
27 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
€280,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Vyzitsa, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Vyzitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of one b…
€330,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Tsangarada, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Tsangarada, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
€790,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Volos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
€780,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Nea Ionia, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€150,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
€850,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Anilio, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Anilio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
€630,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Stagiates, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Stagiates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€170,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Ionia, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€150,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Makrinitsa, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Makrinitsa, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 314 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
€850,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the village of Southern Pelion, near Volos. Great Deluxe…
€6,00M
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
€275,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 138 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground…
€185,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Volos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground…
€320,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Milina, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Milina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
€120,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Milina, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Milina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€380,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 332 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 3 double bedrooms (oak …
€1,25M
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 7 bedr…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 4 bedr…
€550,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Ionia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
€750,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Lavkos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Lavkos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
€320,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
€160,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vyzitsa, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vyzitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
Two separate detached houses are for sale in the village of Vyzitsa, Pelion (turnkey). Each …
€320,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Volos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 260 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of one b…
€400,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
€350,000
Villa Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Almyros Municipality, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Almyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. A magnificent view of the sea op…
€1,47M
Townhouse 10 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Anchialos, Greece
Townhouse 10 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground…
€240,000
