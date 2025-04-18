Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal unit of Argalasti
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipal unit of Argalasti, Greece

houses
3
3 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$311,596
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms…
$834,995
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$335,265
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Properties features in Municipal unit of Argalasti, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
