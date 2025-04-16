Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Zagora, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 1 room with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view in Makryrrachi, Greece
Villa 1 room with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view
Makryrrachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
$704,056
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$292,248
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
