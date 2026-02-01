Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

South Pilio Municipality
34
Municipla unit of Milies
16
Volos Municipality
11
Municipal unit of Argalasti
8
57 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Volos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement co…
$116,459
3 bedroom house in Milies, Greece
3 bedroom house
Milies, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
A fantastic opportunity to acquire this fantastic detached villa located on the outskirts of…
$931,064
Villa 1 bedroom in Vizitsa, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Vizitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/1
Two buildings under construction in the Pelion area are for sale. Each building consists of …
$375,184
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nea Ionia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Ionia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 289 sq.m. in Voloso-Pilio. The townhouse is located on 3 …
$372,883
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Milies, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Milies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of one bed…
$386,245
Villa 5 rooms in Platania, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Platania, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 5 bedrooms (oak floors)…
$3,10M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$351,132
4 bedroom house in Almyros Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Almyros Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Perfectly located beachfront villa/house in seaside Magnisia with stunning view to the Aegea…
$469,066
3 bedroom townthouse in Milina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Milina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Groun…
$444,767
Villa 1 bedroom in Milina, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Milina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 60 square meters in central Greece. The cottage co…
$140,694
Villa 6 bedrooms in Argalasti, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Argalasti, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 160 sq.m. in Voloso-Pilio. The first floor consist…
$322,424
3 bedroom townthouse in Milina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Milina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse of 200 sq.m. is for sale in central Greece. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. …
$445,531
Villa 2 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.m. in Voloso-Pilio. The basement consists of one pantry. T…
$468,980
Villa 6 bedrooms in Portaria, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Portaria, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 314 sq.m. in Voloso-Pilio. The first floor consist…
$990,472
Villa 6 bedrooms in Volos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$912,944
3 bedroom house in Vizitsa, Greece
3 bedroom house
Vizitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
The ”Handmade Villa” in the Traditional Village of Vyzitsa, Pelion. Stone Detached House of …
$723,880
Villa 9 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.m. in Volosa-Pilio. The first floor consists of 7 bedrooms…
$932,209
Villa 3 bedrooms in Milies, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milies, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 175 sq.m. in Voloso-Pilio. The ground floor consis…
$386,908
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kalamaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kalamaki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 233 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$444,767
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Argalasti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Argalasti, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroo…
$321,871
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 160 sq.m. in Voloso-Pilio. The first floor consist…
$410,357
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vizitsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$187,271
Cottage 1 bedroom in Milina, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Milina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedro…
$140,453
Villa 1 bedroom in Achillio, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Achillio, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. in central Greece. From the windows there is a magnific…
$2,46M
Villa 2 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 100 square meters in Voloso-Pilio. The cottage con…
$302,968
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nea Ionia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground flo…
$374,541
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Ionia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$877,831
Villa 1 room in Makryrrachi, Greece
Villa 1 room
Makryrrachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
$737,378
4 bedroom house in Almyros Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Almyros Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Perfectly located beachfront villa/house in seaside Magnisia with stunning view to the Aegea…
$467,020
Villa 1 bedroom in Vizitsa, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Vizitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
We present to your attention a luxurious villa in the village of South Pilion, near the city…
$7,03M
